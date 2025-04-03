Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras, now on sale: Check price, offers

Xiaomi’s 2025 flagship, Xiaomi 15 series smartphones , are now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 1,09,999 respectively, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones are now available on Xiaomi's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon. Xiaomi 15-series smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a camera system co-engineered with the German optics brand Leica.

Xiaomi 15 series: Price and variants

Xiaomi 15-

12GB RAM +512GB storage: Rs 64,999

Colours: Black, Green, White

Xiaomi 15 Ultra-

16GB RAM+ 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

Colours: Silver Chrome

Xiaomi 15 series and Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Introductory offers

Xiaomi 15 Ultra-

Bank discount of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards

Xiaomi Care Plan for no additional cost

Xiaomi 15-

Bank discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards

Mi Screen Protect Plan for no additional cost

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Details

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch, quad-curved AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz and offers 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, combined with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For imaging, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a Leica-tuned four-camera setup. It has a 50MP (Sony LYT-900) primary sensor. The main camera is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 200MP periscopic setup. At the front, there is a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone has a 5,410mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. On the software side, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, out of the box.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3200x1440 resolution, 3200nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto + 200MP periscope telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5410mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15: Details

The Xiaomi 15 smartphone sports a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.2K resolution. It offers 3,200 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For imaging, the Xiaomi 15 features a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).The main camera is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens along with a 50MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone has a 5,240mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the software side, the Xiaomi 15 comes with HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, out of the box.

Xiaomi 15: Specifications