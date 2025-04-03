Nintendo Direct: Here are all new games coming to Switch, Switch 2 consoles

The Nintendo Direct event showcased a wide array of games heading to Nintendo's handheld gaming consoles. Many games are scheduled to launch on June 5, coinciding with the release of the new Nintendo Switch 2 console . These include Mario Kart World, enhanced versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and new chapters in Toby Fox’s Deltarune.

Several other games are planned for release later this year, such as the new Donkey Kong, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Given the Switch 2's backwards compatibility with many Switch 1 games, users will be able to enjoy their existing Switch game library, including titles that will receive updates for the Switch 2.

Here is a list of games that were announced at the Nintendo Direct event:

Nintendo Switch 2: Exclusive titles

Mario Kart World - Launching on June 5

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour - Launching on June 5

Survival Kids - Launching on June 5

Donkey Kong Bananza - Launching on July 17

Drag x Drive - Launching in Summer 2025

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Launching in Winter 2025

Kirby Air Riders - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2025)

The Duskbloods - Launch date yet to be announced (In 2026)

Other games Nintendo announced