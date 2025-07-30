Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers

Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers

Vivo X Fold 5 is now available in India with introductory offers including ten per cent bank cashback, no-interest EMI options and exchange offers

Vivo X Fold 5 running Origin Workbench platform
Vivo X Fold 5 running Origin Workbench platform
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo’s new book-style foldable, the X Fold 5, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the smartphone comes equipped with a camera system co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss and features AI-powered tools for boosting creativity and productivity.
 
Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in India on July 14 alongside the Vivo X200 FE smartphone, the latter of which went on sale on July 23. 

Vivo X Fold 5: Price and variants

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149999
  • Colour: Titanium Gray

Vivo X Fold 5: Availability and offers

Vivo X Fold 5 is now available for purchase in India on Vivo India e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, as well as at select retail outlets.
 
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank cashback of up to ten per cent on select bank cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months.
 
For customers who do not wish to avail the bank discount, Vivo is offering up to ten per cent exchange bonus along with one year of extended warranty for no additional cost. These customers will also get Vivo TWS 3e earbuds bundled with the X Fold 5.

Vivo X Fold 5: Details

The Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top. The phone features an 8.03-inch AMOLED main display (2480x2200, 120Hz) and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen (2748x1172, 120Hz).
 
Despite its ultra-slim design — 9.2mm folded and 4.3mm unfolded — the phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. It weighs 217 grams and comes with IP5X and IPX9+ dust and water resistance.
The triple rear camera setup, co-engineered with Zeiss, includes a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX921, OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX882) with 3x optical zoom. The device also has two 20MP front-facing cameras — one on the cover screen and another on the main display.
 
The Vivo X Fold 5 also brings advanced AI-driven features through its AI productivity suite and AI imaging toolkit. These include AI Image Expander, Magic Move, AI Erase, and Reflection Erase. A new feature called Origin Workbench allows users to open and interact with up to five apps simultaneously, taking advantage of the device’s expansive inner screen.

Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications

  • Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra Wide (AF), 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (OIS, 3X optical zoom)
  • Front camera: 20MP (Main screen) + 20MP (cover screen)
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • Thickness: 9.2mm folded, 4.3mm unfolded
  • Protection: IP5X and IPX9+
  • Weight: 217g

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

