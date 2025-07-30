Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers

Vivo X Fold 5: Price and variants
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149999
- Colour: Titanium Gray
Vivo X Fold 5: Availability and offers
Vivo X Fold 5: Details
Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications
- Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra Wide (AF), 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (OIS, 3X optical zoom)
- Front camera: 20MP (Main screen) + 20MP (cover screen)
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
- Thickness: 9.2mm folded, 4.3mm unfolded
- Protection: IP5X and IPX9+
- Weight: 217g
