Krafton releases July 30 redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 30
- DNZBZQ6FSJHVAQ6X
- DNZCZHDFDDMKDF94
- DNZDZVBRF6V346C8
- DNZEZFEJHJM8PCWB
- DNZFZJMGGX6Q6X3Q
- DNZGZQFSGWBWSSFC
- DNZHZR6BSCT6RKUM
- DNZIZHR4PAXAVBQT
- DNZJZKKEFTGXWGHR
- DNZKZC5RXBHT98MN
- DNZLZUSASVVPBUHU
- DNZMZ7D6RQAMG93A
- DNZNZ6ANCMC75FPG
- DNZOZE59JAXCNK4W
- DNZPZCUERFPBDXTU
- DNZQZQGMP6CTS3NQ
- DNZRZX45R6VGEJR9
- DNZVZ8U8QH6FGJ5X
- DNZTZ4XAUWN7AV9J
- DNZUZDN7UAAPWX3Q
- DNZBAZ3NQBE5X3VT
- DNZBBZMCQXXXHC95
- DNZBCZT7REK6TXKF
- DNZBDZPUC5984B3W
- DNZBEZDEBAQMP73K
- DNZBFZ464NN9CBQN
- DNZBGZF36CTJU4QU
- DNZBHZRC673M4D3Q
- DNZBIZHTFAQ4XCF4
- DNZBJZ5PAFTUFG4E
- DNZBKZEBMFQ67WPR
- DNZBLZ59QHUT8X8J
- DNZBMZRJHC85AX5S
- DNZBNZGM5G6V8AAE
- DNZBOZV4FT775QT9
- DNZBPZCUX6GR9DMB
- DNZBQZEMGF7KB8CS
- DNZBRZUDEMMVQBHH
- DNZBVZQFAE4Q7UKW
- DNZBTZDSF55FJGMD
- DNZBUZUNDKWM4EWH
- DNZCAZ3NH4XTH3CK
- DNZCBZQ743P9MS9T
- DNZCCZJ6FX5GSN4W
- DNZCDZABJTE7AWQS
- DNZCEZ4X3W47M7WC
- DNZCFZNNA7E6RJUN
- DNZCGZCTRJ5D4RGF
- DNZCHZEGP6UNVJJT
- DNZCIZMQS99BU8KN
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
