Apple to launch foldable iPhone as part of iPhone 18 series in 2026: Report

Apple may introduce its first ever foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, according to a new report. Citing insights from JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, CNBC reported that the foldable model is expected to debut in September 2026 and will likely adopt a book-style folding design, much like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series

Chatterjee estimated that the foldable iPhone will be priced at $1,999, potentially opening up a $65 billion revenue opportunity for the company.

JPMorgan’s predictions line up with earlier claims by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently stated that Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is likely to begin work on the foldable iPhone project by the end of 2025. Mass production is expected to commence in the second half of 2026. Kuo also noted that Apple has begun locking in key specifications for the device, including its display, which is said to be supplied by Samsung Display.

Foldable iPhone: What to expect According to the report, Apple’s foldable iPhone may feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch external cover screen. By comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to offer an eight-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer screen. When folded, the Apple device is expected to measure between 9mm and 9.5mm in thickness, and between 4.5mm and 4.8mm when unfolded — slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded profile. ALSO READ: Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model makes public appearance: Take a look A standout feature of the device could be its crease-free foldable display, though Samsung is also rumoured to be working on similar technology for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is also expected in 2026.