WhatsApp for iOS may soon suggest emojis-based stickers in chat: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to see relevant sticker suggestions as they type emojis in chats on iPhones. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in a recent iOS beta update, the feature aims to cut down the steps needed to send stickers by surfacing matching options directly in the chat bar. Instead of opening the sticker keyboard and browsing through multiple packs, users may be able to see a suitable sticker based on emoji, instantly.

WhatsApp’s emoji-based sticker suggestions: Details

According to the report, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.1.10.72. As users type an emoji in the chat box, WhatsApp may suggest a matching sticker based on the emoji's meaning or emotion. The suggestions appear in real time while the message is being composed and can be sent instantly with a single tap. A similar feature already exists on Android, and WhatsApp now appears to be adapting it for iOS, with adjustments suited to Apple's interface and interaction style.

Behind the scenes, the report mentioned that the system depends on predefined emoji associations linked to stickers at the time they are created. Only stickers that have specific emojis assigned to them are eligible to appear as suggestions. This helps WhatsApp keep results relevant and avoids suggesting users unrelated stickers, even if they have downloaded many packs. Several third-party sticker creation apps on iOS already allow creators to assign multiple emojis to a single sticker, increasing the chances of those stickers showing up at the right moment. The report highlighted that the feature can also bring back older or rarely used stickers that usually remain hidden in the sticker keyboard. By simply typing an emoji, users can quickly find stickers that match a reaction, mood or gesture without breaking the flow of the conversation. This could be especially useful in fast-moving chats where quick responses matter.