NoiseFit Pro 6R smartwatch with AMOLED display launched: Price, features

Home-grown consumer technology company Noise has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the NoiseFit Pro 6R. It is the first model in the Pro Series to feature a round dial. The smartwatch comes with a stainless steel body and a 1.46-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 1,000 nits of brightness along with an Always-On Display. It is available with metal, leather, and silicone strap options.

NoiseFit Pro 6R: Launch price and availability

Metal Strap: Rs 7,999 (Titanium, Chrome Black)

Leather Strap: Rs 6,999 (Brown, Black)

Silicone Strap: Rs 6,999 (Black, Starlight Gold)

The NoiseFit Pro 6R will be available through Noise official website, ecommerce platform Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

NoiseFit Pro 6R: Details

Display

The NoiseFit Pro 6R introduces a round-dial design to the Pro Series. It uses a stainless steel body and sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. The screen supports an Always-On Display.

Software and AI features

ALSO READ: Google tests companion app for XR glasses ahead of rollout: Details here The smartwatch runs Noise AI Pro, which supports voice-based interactions and movement patterns for tasks such as checking health data, setting reminders, managing basic controls, and calling saved contacts. The system is designed to respond to simple voice commands and everyday usage patterns. The company said the experience moves beyond basic prompts, offering context-aware support designed to help users stay organised, informed, and in control throughout the day.

Connectivity and safety

The company said that the NoiseFit Pro 6R supports TWS connectivity and works with both Android and iOS devices. It includes an Emergency SOS feature and offers up to 30m water resistance for everyday use.

Battery

The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It pairs with the NoiseFit app, which provides detailed activity data, health insights, and customisation options.

Notifications

According to the company, the NoiseFit Pro 6R comes with a feature called Super Notifications. It prioritises alerts such as OTPs, payment confirmations, ride updates and order status while filtering out less important notifications to reduce clutter on the screen.

Fitness and health tracking

The smartwatch supports guided workout courses and includes built-in GPS for tracking outdoor activities like walking and running. It also offers native Strava integration for syncing workout data. Health features include one-tap measurements for heart rate, SpO₂, and stress levels, along with Sleep Score tracking and female cycle tracking, which provide deeper insight into daily recovery, readiness and overall wellbeing.

NoiseFit 6R: Specifications