Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Price and Availability
- Price: Rs 41,800 onwards
- Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses
- Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses
- Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses
- Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses
- Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses
- Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses
Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Details
- Hindi language support for Meta AI, available in the Meta View app’s Device Settings.
- A new Celebrity AI Voice featuring Deepika Padukone’s voice in English.
- Ongoing testing of UPI QR-code payments, enabling users to look at a QR code and say “Hey Meta, scan and pay” to complete a UPI Lite transaction, processed via WhatsApp-linked bank accounts.
