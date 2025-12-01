Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are now available for purchase in India. First unveiled globally in June, these smart glasses are designed for athletes and users who prefer more rugged, performance-focused eyewear. Like the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses, the Oakley Meta HSTN models offer an integrated camera, microphones and a built-in Meta AI assistant. However, the Oakley lineup introduces a significant battery upgrade, promising up to eight hours of continuous use and an additional 48 hours via the charging case. The glasses can also record videos at 3K resolution.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Price and Availability

Price: Rs 41,800 onwards

The Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are available in India on the Sunglass Hut website and at select eyewear retailers.

The glasses are offered in six frame and lens combinations: Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses ALSO READ | Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in December Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Details Meta says the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are built for athletes and sports enthusiasts. The design is based on Oakley’s HSTN frame series and includes an onboard camera for hands-free video capture. For audio, they use open-ear speakers, and the IPX4 rating protects against light splashes, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

ALSO READ: Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries The Oakley Meta HSTN introduces multiple improvements over the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses. Meta claims up to eight hours of typical use per charge, along with fast charging that can deliver up to 50 per cent battery in around 20 minutes. With the included charging case, total usage time can extend to as much as 48 hours. The camera has also been upgraded to support 3K video capture for sharper recordings. The glasses come with built-in Meta AI, allowing users to issue voice commands to get information, control features or capture videos hands-free. Meta says the assistant can help with real-time queries and contextual guidance while on the move.