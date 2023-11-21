Home / Technology / Tech News / Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Sound Edition launched today, all details here

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Sound Edition launched today, all details here

Making a big announcement, Volkswagen India has launched special edition variants of the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV. The 'Sound Edition' is expected to include cosmetic improvements and new elements

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Volkswagen Taigun

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Soon after introducing the GT Edge Trail Edition of the Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen India has launched the next special edition of the Virtus and Taigun SUV, on November 21.
Called the ‘Sound Edition’, these special editions were announced to be launched by the German automaker through a teaser last week. While specific insights about the updates stay undisclosed, it is expected that both the special editions of Virtus and Taigun will exhibit cosmetic improvements and integrate new highlights to separate them from the regular models.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Volkswagen: What's coming?
In view of the name, we anticipate that Volkswagen should present a few sound or music system- specific changes with the special editions of its compact SUV and sedan contributions. Until further notice just the GT Plus and GT Edge variants of the Taigun and Virtus get a subwoofer and an amplifier, which we think could be given to the higher-spec variations under the Powerful Line.

Since it's a special edition, you can likewise expect a couple of cosmetic changes, for example, a few unique decals like we saw on the Taigun's GT Edge Trail Edition. It's likewise important that this unique version is not the same as the set of models that Volkswagen had disclosed in the first part of the year.
Likewise, while different carmakers have significantly centred on presenting special editions revolving around cosmetic changes, Volkswagen has all the earmarks of being the only one drawing out a sound-specific edition. 

Latest special edition has no change in engines
The latest special edition won't wear any mechanical changes. The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are presented with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1-litre 3-cylinder unit (115 PS/178 Nm) and the other a 1.5-litre engine (150 PS/250 Nm).

A 6-speed manual is accessible as standard with both the engines. While the previous can be had with an optional 6-speed AT, the last option gets a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission) automatic choice.

Competitors and Price Range
There are just four competitors to the Volkswagen Virtus: Hyundai Verna, the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz. Then again, the Volkswagen Taigun takes on the Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.
The sedan is priced from Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh, the Volkswagen SUV is estimated between Rs 11.62 lakh and Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).


Also Read

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh, details here

Volkswagen launches 'Sound' edition for Taigun, Virtus with enhanced audio

Volkswagen eyes for 95% localisation of components for Virtus, Taigun

VW to offer new features, benefits with Taigun, Virtus this festival season

Volkswagen offering up to Rs 1.40 lakh discounts on Taigun and Virtus

MediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

Size bump might lead to tetraprism Telephoto lens on iPhone 16 Pro: Report

OnePlus launches its AI Music Studio to create and compose tracks using AI

Sony announces The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5: Details here

Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Volkswagen IndiaVolkswagenCars

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story