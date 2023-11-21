Size bump might lead to tetraprism Telephoto lens on iPhone 16 Pro: Report

Apple might bring its tetraprism Telephoto lens to iPhone 16 Pro for improved zoom capabilities, according to Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

Apple introduced a tetraprism lens system with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023, allowing 5x optical zoom on the device’s camera. However, the new camera system was not added to the iPhone 15 Pro, making it the first time Apple differentiated in adding new camera technology among the two Pro models. The limitation was rumoured to be because of space constraints in smaller Pro models.

Recently, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is expected to get a size bump, with the Pro model featuring a 6.3-inch panel and Pro Max getting a 6.9-inch display. With an increase in the size of iPhone 16 Pro from 6.1-inch in the previous generation to 6.3-inch next year, Apple can look to fill up the additional space with more camera hardware.

Last week, it was reported that Apple is working on a new thermal design for the iPhone 16 series. According to a report by MacRumors, the next-generation iPhone models would likely feature a graphene thermal system along with a metal battery casing to reduce overheating.

The move appears to address the overheating issues experienced by some early iPhone 15 Pro owners who complained that their iPhone could get abnormally hot to touch. Back in October, Apple rolled out an iOS software update to address the thermal issue.

There have also been reports stating that the iPhone 16 could feature an additional button, purportedly solid-state-backed by its haptic engine. Its functionality remains unclear at the moment, but the button is expected to be located below the power button and will likely be a capacitive button rather than mechanical.

Apple is reportedly moving the mmWave antenna responsible for operating 5G frequency waves at short distances to the left side of the smartphone to free up space for an additional button on the right side.