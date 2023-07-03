WhatsApp bans more than 6.5 million accounts in India under new IT rules



Out of these 6.5 million accounts, around 2.4 million accounts were proactively banned even before receiving user reports. The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has announced that it has taken action against over 6.5 million problematic accounts in India during the month of May, in adherence to the new IT Rules 2021.



During the month of May, WhatsApp received 3,912 grievances reports, which also includes an appeal for unbanning from Indian users. The app took remedial action on 297 reports. The company's user safety guidelines outline the complaints WhatsApp received and the corresponding action taken by it to combat the abuse of the platform. WhatsApp, which is one of the most popular messaging applications and has more than 500 million users in India, banned 7.4 million accounts in the month of April.



The government aims to strengthen digital regulations and hold big tech companies accountable. The Ministry of Electronics and IT made amendments to protect the rights of Indian citizens in the digital realm. The government started a Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which aims to address appeals made by users against the social media platforms' decisions regarding content or other related issues.