Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp explores new Meta AI Voice Chat Mode with customisable voices

The new feature would also offer a typing free interaction with only voice commands and users would be able to turn on the voice chat mode manually

WhatsApp explores voice chat mode for Meta AI Source: WABetainfo
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly working to incorporate voice chat mode into Meta AI that currently only supports text based inputs. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18 update available on the Google Play Store has the voice chat mode feature with which users can communicate with Meta AI. 


This update will be introduced in upcoming updates and will enable users to interact with Meta AI using voice commands. 

The instant messaging platform is also working on letting users select the voice of Meta AI according to their preference. Additionally, WhatsApp is also exploring a shortcut to summon the chatbot with already activated voice chat mode by pressing the floating action button within the chats list.


The new feature would also offer a typing free interaction with only voice commands and users would be able to turn on the voice chat mode manually. Moreover, the users could also stop the voice chat by leaving the chat or switching to text mode. A small icon in the status bar offered by Android OS at the top of the screen will show the users if the Meta AI has stopped listening. 

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to enhance user privacy. The upcoming update might include passkey authentication for verifying accounts, logging in, and encrypting chat backups. This feature will use biometric data, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to traditional passwords.

In related news, following the rollout of multi-account support on a single device, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing new features for managing contacts across accounts. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version for Android devices has introduced enhanced privacy features for managing contact syncing across accounts and linked devices.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

