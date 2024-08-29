Kolkata Police arrest 5 over threats to vandalise Mamata Banerjee's home

Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested five people concerning a purported scheme to damage the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

According to reports, the plan was allegedly formulated in a WhatsApp group named ‘We want justice’, where a voice message was shared urging members to assemble in Kalighat, a neighborhood in south Kolkata, to execute the act.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Among those arrested was Subham Sen Sharma, who is said to have created the threatening audio message. This clip included direct threats to vandalise the Chief Minister’s Kalighat residence and demand her resignation.

In the audio clip, Sharma said, “Don’t need to go to Nabanna (the Secretariat), do one thing, let’s go to Kalighat all together and vandalise. Following this, Mamata Banerjee will be sided automatically. She will be resigning herself. She has fear in mind.”

He further said, “How long will the police protect Kalighat? One hour? Two hours? How many cops will come? Hardly 20-30? We have many more men. Don’t take pressure, come to Kalighat, we are also going.”

Four individuals, including the founder and administrator of a WhatsApp group, have been arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy. This action was prompted by information from sources.

Additionally, Kolkata Police have arrested Prabir, a leader of the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, a newly established student organisation, about the violence at the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The rally, organised by the Chhatra Samaj, aimed to march on the Secretariat and call for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the recent rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital. The protests escalated into violence, resulting in clashes between police and protesters, which caused injuries and multiple arrests.

Over 200 people were arrested during the prolonged protests. Authorities reported that 15 police officers and 14 state police personnel sustained injuries in the clashes.

[With agency inputs]