WhatsApp explores 'mark all chats as read' option on Android app: Details

Although the option to mark all chats as read at once has been available on iOS for some time, WhatsApp has begun testing it on the Android app now

Prakruti Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
WhatsApp is testing a new feature on an Android app that will allow the users to mark all chats as read in one go. Although this feature has been available on iOS for some time, the instant messaging platform from Meta is now testing it on the Android app. WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo has discovered that the latest beta version for Android, 2.24.18.11, available on the Google Play Store, includes this new feature.

Based on screenshots shared by WABetainfo, the option to mark all chats as read will appear in the overflow menu within the chats list, enabling users to clear all unread messages with a single action. This feature is expected to become widely available in the coming days.

This update may help users manage app clutter by allowing them to clear all unread messages at once, eliminating the need to open or select each chat individually.

Previously, WABetainfo reported that WhatsApp was developing a feature to clear unread message counts. This feature would provide users with the convenience of automatically resetting unread message notifications each time the app is opened in the future.

Additionally, WhatsApp has recently introduced an in-chat voice note transcription feature for Android. This new feature eliminates the need for third-party transcription apps, allowing users to transcribe voice notes in five languages: English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.
WhatsApp is also working on incorporating augmented reality (AR) capabilities for video calls. According to WABetainfo, AR features for call effects and filters have been detected in the iOS 24.17.10.74 update, which is available on TestFlight.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

