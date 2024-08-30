WhatsApp tests Passkey encryption for login, chat backup access on Android

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new feature aimed at increasing user privacy. The next update of the instant messaging platform could include passkey authentication for account verification, logins, and chat backup encryption. Passkeys will utilise biometric data, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to traditional passwords.

What is Passkey Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Passkey is an authentication method designed to replace traditional passwords with a more secure and user-friendly alternative. Unlike passwords, which can be vulnerable to theft or hacking, passkeys use encryption methods for secure authentication. Users authenticate using biometric factors (such as fingerprints or face recognition) or a PIN, rather than typing a password. This reduces the risk of phishing attacks and streamlines the login process. Passkeys can be used across different devices and platforms.

Feature details

More From This Section

Passkey integration into WhatsApp was spotted in beta for Android version 2.24.18.13, available on the Google Play Store. With this feature, only verified account users will be able to access and restore their chat history. The passkey will be stored in a password manager.

WhatsApp currently offers end-to-end encryption for backups and allows users to set personalised passwords or a 64-digit encryption key. The new update aims to simplify the login process and is expected to roll out widely in the coming days.

Additional features

WhatsApp is also working on an address book synchronisation feature across devices. This was observed in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.14. The feature will allow users to sync contacts separately for each account, with the option to disable synchronisation for secondary accounts while keeping it enabled for the primary account. A manual sync option will also be available, even if contact syncing is disabled.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is testing a new feature on its Android app that enables users to mark all chats as read at once. While this functionality has been available on iOS for some time, it is now being tested on Android. According to the WhatsApp update tracker WABetainfo, this feature is included in the latest Android beta version, 2.24.18.11, available on the Google Play Store.