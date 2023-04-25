WhatsApp is now getting a feature Telegram has had for long. Details here



"Channels" has been a very popular feature offered by WhatsApp's rival, Telegram. Meta-owned WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature on its platform. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging application is working to launch "Channels", which will facilitate users to broadcast information to a large number of users.





What are Channels? If successfully implemented, the update will turn WhatsApp from a personal messaging application into a platform that can be used for open, broader communications.



After the update, WhatsApp users can use the search tab to find specific channels on the platform, much like Telegram. The "Channels" feature works as a broadcasting tool. It allows users to create channels based on topics of their choice.



The WABetaInfo report added that "Channels" on WhatsApp will be similar to Telegram. Furthermore, the update will be initially made available only to beta users of the platform. However, there's a catch. The messages sent on a channel will not be end-to-end encrypted since the tool is designed to work as a public utility.



The "Channels" feature allows users to reach a larger audience, which is why celebrities, enterprises, and influencers prefer Telegram. Additionally, the feature on Telegram does not have an upper limit on the number of users that can join a channel. The latest update will also accept handles. This will allow users to look for specific WhatsApp channels by just typing their username into WhatsApp.



The feature will be useful to broadcast content, information, and news to many followers who join a particular channel. On the other hand, the groups and communities feature available on WhatsApp restricts the number of users that can join them.

WhatsApp's "Channels" feature comes with measures to safeguard privacy. Information about users will be hidden, including phone numbers.