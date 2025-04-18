WhatsApp lets you create, share pack of personalised stickers: How it works

Meta's instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to create their own packs of stickers. This feature also lets users organise them into multiple folders and share the entire pack with another WhatsApp user.

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed custom stickers, but the process was not seamless. The new update makes sticker creation and sharing much more convenient, allowing users to personalise their chats further. Custom sticker packs, created using personal images or characters, are unique to each user.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS, and removes the need to use any third-party apps. It also allows sending an entire pack instead of sharing stickers one by one.

How to create and share custom sticker packs

Open a chat on WhatsApp.

Go to the stickers menu, accessible from the emoji keyboard.

Tap on the “pencil” icon on the right side of the screen.

Select stickers you want to add to a pack.

Tap on the new "create sticker pack” option on the top right of the menu

Add a name for your sticker pack and tap on save.

The newly created pack and the stickers within it appears on the top of the stickers menu. Next to the created pack, tap the three-dot icon to access options such as share, edit, rename, send, or remove. Users can also pin specific stickers at the top.

In related news, WhatsApp recently introduced several new features including an online status indicator that shows how many people are currently active in a group chat, and a new advanced chat privacy option. This privacy setting allows users to block others from exporting chat history or saving shared media to their gallery. If enabled, it also prevents Meta AI from interacting within that specific conversation—offering better protection for private chats.