Vivo T4 with 7300mAh battery to launch in India on April 22: What to expect

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has revealed details of its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo T4 5G, which is scheduled for launch on April 22. The company has revealed details for the battery and charging. It has also disclosed the thickness of the device and how much it will weigh. Here are the details that Vivo has disclosed about the upcoming Vivo T4 5G.

Vivo T4 5G: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed in a social media post that its upcoming Vivo T4 5G will be powered by a 7,300mAh battery, positioning it as the slimmest smartphone in India to offer such capacity. The company revealed in a press release that the battery will incorporate BlueVolt anode materials along with third-generation silicon, resulting in a 15.7 per cent increase in energy density compared to the previous model. Vivo also highlighted the use of advanced technologies such as Carbon Nanotube conduction, Electrode Reshaping, and a Nano Cage Structure, all aimed at enhancing long-term battery health.

According to the Flipkart microsite, the Vivo T4 5G will support 90W wired FlashCharge, along with reverse and bypass charging capabilities. Bypass charging allows the device to draw power directly from the charger, reducing heat buildup and strain on the battery during extended use. The smartphone will measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

As reported by Gadgets360, the Vivo T4 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and local peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and may include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. It is also said to run on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

In terms of optics, the Vivo T4 5G may come equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a secondary 2-megapixel sensor on the rear. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera is expected.

According to the report, the handset could launch in multiple configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options. The Vivo T4 5G is reportedly expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India.