Google releases Android 16 beta 4 for Pixel smartphones: Check new features

ALSO READ | Phones with 16GB storage not eligible for Android 15 in new Google mandates Google has rolled out the fourth beta of Android 16 for Pixel smartphones, along with compatible models from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, and others. The latest beta introduces interface improvements, new features, and several bug fixes. Notably, Google confirmed that this is the final scheduled beta update before Android 16’s official release in Android Open Source Project (AOSP), expected to happen next month at the Google I/O conference.

Android 16 beta 4: Eligibility

Some Google Pixel devices , including the newly launched Pixel 9a , are eligible for the latest Android 16 beta update. Additionally, the company has announced that the beta updates are now also available on eligible devices from several partner brands such as:

OPPO

OnePlus

Realme

Vivo

iQOO

Xiaomi

HONOR

Lenovo

SHARP

Android 16 beta 4: What is new

New features and UI changes

The always-on display (AOD) clock now has dynamic colour options for personalisation.

Long pressing an app icon now presents a new “Screenshot” option.

The Battery Health option in Battery Settings has been removed.

“Themed icons” option on Pixel smartphones is now out of beta testing.

A new “App list” option appears on the Pixel Launcher menu, accessible by long-pressing on the home screen.

Lock Screen media player artwork now has a darker tint.

Resolved issues

The update also addresses several bugs:

Radar map not appearing in Pixel Weather app

Haptic delays and performance problems

Battery drain on certain devices

System restarts triggered by incoming calls, screen magnification, or ranging APIs

Screen saver not starting

Various launcher crashes and stability improvements

Previously released features

Some of the early features introduced in Android 16 Developer Preview and previous beta releases include: