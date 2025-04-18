Instagram introduces 'Blend' for reels recommendations in DMs, groups chats

Instagram has introduced a new feature called “Blend” as part of its latest update. This feature creates a shared, invite-only feed of Reels that users can access through a DM chat or in group conversations. Once joined, Instagram automatically suggests reels for both users in the chat based on their activity, or for each member within the grouped conversations.

What is Instagram’s Blend feature

ALSO READ | Vivo T4 with 7300mAh battery to launch in India on April 22: What to expect Blend is a new Instagram feature that uses users’ activity to recommend and share reels in a personalised way. It allows two users in a chat, or all users in a group to view a shared reels feed, offering suggestions based on what each person watches and interacts with. The feature is designed to increase engagement and make reels sharing more relevant and fun.

Blend feature on Instagram: How it works

To use Blend, users will see a Blend icon (emoji-like) next to a friend’s name in their DMs. Tapping it sends an invite to that person. Before sending, users are shown three key points:

See each other’s suggested Reels: You’ll see Reels recommended for both people based on their individual activity, such as what they watch or interact with.

New Reels based on chat activity: Any Reels shared in the chat will influence future suggestions in the shared Blend feed.

Invite-only: Each Blend is unique to the users involved. You can leave the Blend at any time.

Once both users accept the invite, the Blend feed becomes active. Instagram will then recommend Reels to both based on their combined viewing habits and preferences.

The Blend feature is currently invite-only and functions as a shared Reels feed inside a private DM chat, or group chat.