WhatsApp may adopt Apple's Liquid Glass UI for chats on iOS: What to expect

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a design update that will introduce a ‘Liquid Glass’ interface to the chat screen on its iPhone app. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is testing a chat interface built around a glass-like design, bringing subtle visual refinements that align with Apple’s design language in iOS 26.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is still under development and is part of a wider set of changes currently being tested in beta. Alongside this visual refresh, WhatsApp is also experimenting with features such as a label for reshared status updates and other changes to status and channels.

Liquid Glass design for chat interface: What to expect According to the report, the highlight of the update in the works is the new Liquid Glass design. WhatsApp is testing a translucent, glass-like effect for the chat bar that can reflect and refract background elements. This design is also expected to extend to key controls, such as the button used to jump to the latest message in a conversation. In addition, the navigation bar in chats may become transparent, giving the interface a cleaner and more modern look. The aim appears to be aligning the app with newer design trends and making the chat experience more visually dynamic.

ALSO READ: Google is now open to exploring inclusion of ads in Gemini app: Report The Liquid Glass design takes cues from Apple’s recent iOS design direction, especially iOS 26, which emphasises transparency and layered visuals. With a similar interface, WhatsApp appears to be moving closer to the system UI, making the app feel more integrated with the iPhone experience. Rollout still in progress Although WhatsApp has started rolling out parts of the Liquid Glass design to more beta users, it is not yet widely available. Developers are still refining the interface, and a full rollout is expected only after all elements are properly optimised.