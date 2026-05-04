Full-screen Xbox experience now available on Windows 11-based PCs, tablets

Microsoft has begun rolling out Xbox mode, formerly known as full-screen experience, to Windows 11 PCs, including laptops, desktops, and tablets, in select markets. This update will bring a console-inspired Xbox experience for PC and tablet users in select regions. Microsoft has not yet specified which markets this feature will be rolled out for.

What is Xbox mode on PCs

Microsoft positions the Xbox mode on Windows 11 as a way to bring a more console-like gaming experience to PCs and handheld devices, while retaining the flexibility of a full desktop operating system.

The feature introduces a full-screen, controller-friendly interface that sits on top of Windows 11, allowing users to browse, manage, and launch games without relying on a keyboard or mouse. The layout closely mirrors the Xbox console UI, offering quick access to user profiles, recently played titles, Game Pass libraries, installed games, and the Xbox Store. Despite the console-style presentation, users can switch back to the standard desktop at any time, enabling a mix of productivity and gaming within the same device.

READ: Sony confirms one-time DRM check for digital purchases on PS5, PS4 consoles Xbox mode also aggregates game libraries from multiple platforms, including titles from Game Pass as well as other PC storefronts such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA Play, bringing them into a single, controller-optimised view. The emphasis is on making navigation, downloads, and settings easier to manage through a controller-first approach. For the uninitiated, Microsoft first introduced this full-screen Xbox experience in November 2025 through preview builds for Windows Insider and Xbox Insider programme users. The interface also made its debut on the ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming devices, developed in collaboration with Asus.