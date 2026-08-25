ChatGPT can now create custom stickers for iMessage, WhatsApp: Check how to

ChatGPT is getting a new stickers feature that lets users turn everyday moments, photos, inside jokes and favourite characters into personalised sticker packs. Powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0, the feature is available globally for free to mobile ChatGPT users. Users can create a sticker pack simply by describing what they want, and then download the stickers or share them directly on iMessage and WhatsApp . According to the company's official announcement, they can create packs around pets, friends, family members, funny reactions or specific inside jokes, with options to customise the look and style of the stickers.

ChatGPT custom stickers: Details

With the new feature, users can describe the kind of sticker pack they want, and ChatGPT Images will generate a collection based on the prompt. This could include stickers of a pet reacting to everyday situations, a friend who loves chai and pakoras, or a set based on a toddler’s funny expressions.

The feature is powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0, OpenAI’s latest image generation model. It is available to mobile ChatGPT users globally at no cost.

Users can also create sticker packs around specific people, reactions or jokes. For example, they can ask ChatGPT to make stickers of a bride-to-be friend with Bollywood dialogues or tiny samosas cheering them on.

Users can remix stickers with emojis, choose from up to 18 styles such as Holographic, Anime and 3D, and create up to nine stickers in a pack.

ALSO READ: Apple tests foldable iPhone with iPad-like app layouts, TouchID: Report The stickers can be downloaded or shared directly through iMessage or WhatsApp, making them usable in regular conversations with friends and family. The feature also supports transparent backgrounds for stickers, while ChatGPT Images can create transparent backgrounds for other images as well.

To create a sticker pack, users need to select “Images” from the sidebar and then choose “Stickers”. They can then describe what they want ChatGPT to create.

ALSO READ: The Witcher 4 confirmed for 2028 as CD Projekt unveils Gamescom plans The update is centered on making image generation more useful for everyday conversations, allowing users to turn personal moments, jokes and reactions into stickers they can use while chatting with friends and family.

ChatGPT gets Apple Messages integration on Mac

Recently, OpenAI added an Apple Messages plugin to the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS. The integration allows ChatGPT to read and search iMessage, SMS and RCS conversations stored on a Mac, as well as prepare and send messages through Apple’s Messages app. The feature was announced as part of ChatGPT’s August 20 update, with OpenAI product staff member Ari Weinstein saying users can also analyse conversations and edit messages before sending them. The Apple Messages plugin is available across all ChatGPT plans, but requires a Mac with Apple Silicon.