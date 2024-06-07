WWDC 2024: Roundup of everything anticipated from Apple's event on June 10

Apple's annual developers-focused conference, Worldwide Developers Conference, will be held from June 10 to June 14. After artificial intelligence-focused events by technology giants like Google and Microsoft in the month of May, it will be interesting to see what Apple brings to the table. It is expected that the California, US-based technology giant will unveil key features of iOS18 and iPadOS 18 and talk about watchOS, macOS and visionOS, the focus is likely to be on AI to keep up with the trends. Here is everything you need to know about WWDC2024.

WWDC 2024: When is it

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WWDC 2024 will start on June 10 and continue till June 14, covering over 100 technical events but major announcements are anticipated on day one at the keynote address that is scheduled for 10:30 PM (IST) on June 10.

WWDC 2024: How to watch

You can watch the event online on Apple's official website, Apple TV app, Apple Developer app and Apple’s YouTube channel. On-demand playback of the keynote will be available after the live stream ends, Apple has said.

WWDC 2024: What to expect

Artificial intelligence

Apple has reportedly entered a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS18 while also trying to reach an agreement with Google to offer Gemini AI assistant on iPhones . It is expected that Siri will get better through utilising Apple's large language models.

Moreover, Apple is aiming to bring AI that is more useful for everyday tasks and hence you can expect suggested email and message replies in addition to text summaries, voice memo transcriptions and better photo editing in main apps.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS and iPad apps will be receiving various new features, including long due support for Rich Communication Service (RCS), also called GSMA’s RCS. RCS is a modern messaging protocol and safer than the old SMS that is used by many as it offers end-to-end encryption. For context, Google allows users to edit RCS messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

Reportedly Apple might also bring emoji gearing based on the text you are writing, custom routes and topography in Maps, voice recording tool to Notes, colour change option for icons and apps that can be arranged in a non-grid system.

Apple Music is expected to get an auto-generated playlist that will be powered by OpenAI's tool, similar to Spotify. Productivity apps might also receive generative AI functions. Rumours also suggest that Mail, Fitness and Health will be receiving new features.

Native app for passwords will also be launched by Apple on June 10 to make it easier for the user to store passwords across all Apple devices.

After a long wait, the Calculator app, in a major upgrade on iPhone and Mac, will allow Notes app integration, better unit conversion and a sidebar showing activity history. The app is also going to be accessible on iPadOS as well.

macOS 15

iOS updates might get duplicated in macOS15 in addition to General tab rising higher and Sound and Notification options dropping down in the list as a result of Apple restructuring the System settings on the basis of priority. Changes might also include Shortcuts option to launch specific settings or actions after hearing a personalised phrase. Siri icon might also be redesigned to a monochrome symbol.

Hardware

Although reports suggest that there will be no hardware announcements at the WWDC 2024, Apple can place its M3 or M4 chips to other desktop systems which continue to use M2 generation. Official AirPods Max with a USB-C charging port, Apple TV box, camera for Apple TV and revamped peripherals could be introduced, too.

Speculations about launch of the Vision Pro outside the US are rife, but there is no clarity about upgrades for visionOS 2. New iPhones and Apple Watches will not be unveiled until September.