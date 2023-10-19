Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Dyson has launched the Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier in India. According to the company, the air purifier is capable of cleaning air in spaces up to 1076 sq.ft. It features cone aerodynamic design, which the company said delivers up to 10-meter of pure air projection. Priced at Rs 68,900, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available in White + Satin colour on Dyson India website and Dyson Demo stores.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet: Features



Also Read: Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier The Dyson air purifier can project purified air at multiple angles and up to a range of 10 meters with minimal noise, using its Cone Aerodynamics. The Purifier Big+Quiet boasts a HEPA H13-grade particle filter made up of borosilicate microfibers that is said to absorb pollutants such as NO2 and Ozone, and dust particles as small as 0.1microns.

The air purifier features breeze mode, which controls air oscillation in vertical motion to mimic natural breeze patterns. The air purifier features gas and particle sensors, and readings from these sensors are shown on the built-in LCD display and the MyDyson App. The Purifier Big+Quiet can also be remotely controlled using the MyDyson app.





Also Read: Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in Recently, Dyson announced its first wearable device in India: the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones featuring air purification technology. Dyson is offering two different packages for these headphones—Dyson Zone and Dyson Zone Absolute+. The base variant is available in Ultra Blue/Prussian Blue and is priced at Rs 59,900.



The Absolute+ package, priced at Rs 64,900, comes in Prussian Blue/Bright Copper and includes two extra electrostatic carbon filters for the integrated air purifier, an explorer case, an in-flight adaptor kit, and a soft pouch.