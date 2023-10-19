Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet: Features The Dyson air purifier can project purified air at multiple angles and up to a range of 10 meters with minimal noise, using its Cone Aerodynamics. The Purifier Big+Quiet boasts a HEPA H13-grade particle filter made up of borosilicate microfibers that is said to absorb pollutants such as NO2 and Ozone, and dust particles as small as 0.1microns.
The Absolute+ package, priced at Rs 64,900, comes in Prussian Blue/Bright Copper and includes two extra electrostatic carbon filters for the integrated air purifier, an explorer case, an in-flight adaptor kit, and a soft pouch.