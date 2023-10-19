Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more
LiveNew Update

OnePlus Open event highlights: Know specs, features, India pricing and more

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is set to go official today (on October 19) in a global unveiling event from India, which would kick off at 7:30 pm (IST)

BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is scheduled to be officially unveiled today, on October 19, in a global launch event from India. This event is set to commence at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be a dual-format event, both in-person and livestreamed online, accessible through OnePlus' social media platforms and official YouTube channel, catering to a global audience. To watch the livestream and receive real-time updates from the event, you may do so via the live blog below.

Prior to its formal introduction, OnePlus released a statement asserting that their inaugural foldable smartphone maintains high-performance standards despite its foldable configuration. Moreover, the company declared that the device effectively harmonizes attributes of portability, durability, and imaging.

The development of the OnePlus Open was a collaborative effort between OnePlus and OPPO. It is pertinent to note that this device, bearing OPPO's branding, will be obtainable in designated international markets outside of India. The smartphone incorporates OPPO's distinctive Flexion Hinge mechanism, which features a single-spine architecture. OnePlus assures that the crease on the bendable display of the OnePlus Open is nearly imperceptible, courtesy of the innovative Flexion Hinge, which allows the screen to unfurl seamlessly and lie flat.

In terms of the camera, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Open will be equipped with a camera system housing sensors sourced from Sony, including the Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor. This noteworthy feature positions the OnePlus Open as the pioneering foldable smartphone to incorporate Sony's "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel" technology, also known as Pixel Stacked technology.

8:44 PM

That's a wrap!

We will be back shortly with specifications, India pricing, launch offers, and sale details. So stay tuned!

8:42 PM

OnePlus Open: Hands-on

8:41 PM

OnePlus Open: Prices

  • OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999
  • Pre-orders starts on October 19
  • Sale starts October 27 on OnePlus online stores, OnePlus Retails, Amazon India, Reliance digital
OnePlus Open Price

8:37 PM

OnePlus Open: Full specs

OnePlus Open full specs

8:35 PM

OnePlus Open: software details

  • Will get four years of Android update
  • Five years of security updates
OnePlus Open: Software updates

8:32 PM

OnePlus Open: Specs

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with ray tracing
  • 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage
  • 67W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • 4805mAh battery
  • Wi-Fi 7 ready
OnePlus Open: Specs

8:29 PM

OnePlus Open: More display features

  • Features spatial audio with Dolby Atmos
  • Boasts Open Canvas on Oxygen OS for the foldable display
  • Features Easy resizing option
OnePlus Open Display

8:22 PM

OnePlus Open: Display

  • OnePlus Open has ProXDR displays
  • 6.31-inch cover display, and 7.82-inch main display
  • 2K resolution on both cover and main display
  • 2800 nits of peak brightness
  • Cover display features Ceremic shield
  • Main display features UTG,TPU and AR flim
OnePlus Open display

8:16 PM

OnePlus Open: Videography features

  • OnePlus Open boasts ProXDR technology on both displays
  • The smartphone supports 4K 30fps videos in Dolby Vision
  • Both displays support Dolby Vision HDR
OnePlus Open will feature Dolby Vision

8:11 PM

OnePlus Open: More camera details

  • OnePlus Open features Ultra Res Zoom with AI support
  • It features Hasselblad portrait mode
  • Open features 0.6x ultra-wide lens
OnePlus Open camera setup

8:05 PM

OnePlus Open: Camera details

  • OnePlus Open features a 48MP main camera (Sony LYT-T808 sensor) with OIS
  • The foldable has a 64MP telephoto lens with support for 6x in-sensor zoom
  • The third camera in the array is a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus
Triple Camera setup on the OnePlus Open

7:55 PM

OnePlus Open: Details

  • OnePlus Open is 5.8mm thick
  • The new foldable smartphone uses Aerospace-grade materials including Titanium alloy
  • It features water drop-shaped Flexion hinge with 69 components
  • The Hinge has been tested over 10,00,000 times
OnePlus Open to feature flexion hinge

7:48 PM

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Open foldable

  • OnePlus Open unveiled in two colours: Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk
  • Chrome finish midframe with matte frosted finish on Emerald Green
  • Leather finish on Voyager Black
Colour options for OnePlus Open

7:38 PM

OnePlus Open launch event kicks off

OnePlus Open launch event kicks off

7:23 PM

OnePlus Open: Other details

  • OnePlus said it would deliver a flagship-level performance and experience with its new foldable device.
  • According to media reports, the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone would feature a 7.82-inch main display and a 6.31-inch outer shell display.
  • The device may get up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.
 

7:12 PM

OnePlus Open: Apps support

  • Earlier, the company had announced that it has worked closely with developers to ensure apps compatibility with its new foldable form factor.
  • Citing Facebook as one of the apps examples, OnePlus said the work required substantial effort from both parties, and it believes the results are significant and meaningful for foldable device users.
  • OnePlus also confirmed that its maiden foldable device would come with a small number of apps pre-installed. 
  • The company believes this approach strikes the right balance between delivering a novel and seamless user experience while preserving the stability and security of its products.
 

7:02 PM

OnePlus Open: Alert slider

  • The OnePlus Open would feature its iconic alert slider, which the company said have been optimised for the design and architecture to fit the foldable form factor without compromising on functionality.
  • OnePlus said it has increased the external size of the alert slider button, but reduced the height and width inside the phone to save on the internal space.

6:51 PM

OnePlus Open: Display and crease

  • OnePlus said the crease on the OnePlus Open bendable display is virtually imperceptible, thanks to the Flexion Hinge.
  • This water-drop shaped hinge, OnePlus said, enables the screen to be folded flat, removing the appearance of a gap between the two sides without adding to the thickness of the folded device.

6:40 PM

OnePlus Open: Camera details

  • OnePlus said the Open features camera system with sensors from Sony, including the Sony LYTIA-T808. This sensor would debut on the foldable device with OnePlus Open.
  • OnePlus said this camera sensor boasts Sony’s "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology (also known as Pixel Stacked).
  • Sony’s "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology redesigned light adsorption-retention structure from ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion despite a relatively smaller sensor size.

6:20 PM

OnePlus Open: Hinge and construction

  • OnePlus earlier confirmed that it worked together with OPPO to develop the OnePlus Open, which would be available under OPPO branding in select markets outside India.
  • The foldable smartphone would feature OPPO’s Flexion Hinge (water-drop shaped) with a single-spine architecture.
  • OnePlus said the hinge on Open has 69 parts, compared to the nearly 100 components typically required for standard folding hinge designs. This allowed the company to trim the weight of the hinge and, therefore, the overall weight of the device.
  • OnePlus said the Open is made from aerospace-grade materials, including titanium alloy and reinforced carbon fiber.

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaFoldable devicessmartphonesChinese smartphones

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

