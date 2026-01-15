X disables Grok's objectionable image generation for all users worldwide

Elon Musk-owned X on Thursday said its artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot Grok will no longer generate objectionable images of women, regardless of whether the user has a premium account.

“We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis. This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers,” the platform’s safety account said in a post.

X has also restricted the ability to generate and edit images to paid users, saying the move adds an extra layer of protection for women and children by ensuring that individuals who attempt to abuse the Grok account to violate the law or platform policies can be held accountable.

Earlier, Grok had limited the generation of such images only to paid users after women on the platform reported that their photographs were being misused to create sexually explicit and objectionable images. In India, X said it removed nearly 3,500 pieces of obscene content and sexually explicit images generated using Grok’s image generation capabilities. The platform also identified and barred about 600 users who had misused the AI chatbot to generate sexually explicit images. Grok’s response came in an action-taken report sought by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). In December, following complaints from several women users about misuse of their images, the cyber laws division of the IT ministry had asked X to “remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, without vitiating the evidence in any manner”.