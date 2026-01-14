Need more women in senior AI roles for balanced outlook: AnitaB.org CEO

How do you view the current rush among organisations to establish supremacy in the AI world?

Wilkerson: I think that we are trying to live in this world that we want to happen. We are speaking about it as though it already is. And, you know, it’s like, ‘Get on board!’ But we need to take a pause. We need to look at both sides, the front and the back, before we again step on the pedal. I think it’s to see AI as an augmenter and not as a replacement, to figure out how to make sure that the human element is integral to it, how management and leadership have to be different from what they were in the past, because this is a different sort of beast.