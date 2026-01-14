Tech Wrap Jan 14: Apple Creator Studio, Vivo X200T launch, Google Veo 3.1

Apple has launched a new subscription offering named Apple Creator Studio, which combines multiple professional-grade creative applications into a single package. The subscription brings together Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, along with enhanced intelligent features and premium content across Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and eventually Freeform. Apple Creator Studio is set to roll out on the App Store beginning January 28.

Vivo is said to be gearing up for the India launch of its X200T smartphone. As per a report from 91Mobiles, the company has hinted at the device through a teaser on the ecommerce platform Flipkart. A teaser spotted online reportedly confirms that the Vivo X200T will come equipped with a Zeiss camera setup, in line with other models in the X200 lineup. To recap, Vivo introduced the X200 and X200 Pro in India in December 2024, while the X300 series made its debut in India in December last year.

Google Veo 3.1 levels up with 4K video and creator-friendly vertical format Google has started rolling out an update to its AI-powered video generation model, Veo 3.1, which enables users to create short videos from images. The company says the update prioritises improved visual consistency, enhanced creative controls, and formats optimised for mobile viewing. With these upgrades, users can convert reference images into more natural-looking videos that are easier to reuse across multiple scenes. The update also introduces support for vertical video formats and higher-quality output options, aimed at simplifying content creation for mobile-first platforms. Microsoft revises timeline for retiring Lens app on Android and iOS devices

Microsoft has announced updated plans for phasing out its document scanning application, Microsoft Lens. The company has adjusted the retirement schedule and advised users to switch to OneDrive as an alternative. Microsoft confirmed that support for the app will end after February 9, 2026. Although the app will not be discontinued immediately, its functionality will be scaled back over time. As noted on the Microsoft support page, users will be able to scan documents until March 9, 2026. Beyond that date, new scans will no longer be supported, though existing scans will remain accessible if the app remains installed.

Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta 2: Check what's new, how to update Apple has released iOS 26.3 public beta 2 for participants enrolled in its public beta programme. The update comes almost a month after the initial public beta and is based on the most recent developer beta that was rolled out earlier this week. According to a 9To5Mac report, the update does not introduce many noticeable features but includes backend changes tied to RCS messaging, which may signal upcoming enhancements. Google Meet adds automatic room check-in on phones Google Meet is rolling out an automatic room check-in feature for users who join meetings in Companion mode on phones or tablets. Google says the update relies on ultrasound-based proximity detection to determine when a user is inside a meeting room and automatically checks them into the appropriate space. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. Companion mode allows users to join meetings without activating their device’s microphone or speakers, reducing the risk of echo or audio disruptions.

Samsung may bring crease-less display to Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung is reportedly considering the introduction of a crease-less folding display for its upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing ZDNet Korea, the company is testing a new folding display technology designed to significantly minimise or completely remove the crease near the hinge. Apple is also reportedly planning to adopt a similar crease-free folding display for its anticipated iPhone Fold, which is expected to debut later this year. Amazon may auto-upgrade Prime users to Alexa+ as it expands beyond speakers

Amazon has been gradually widening access to Alexa+, the generative AI-powered version of its digital assistant, as new features roll out across devices, web platforms, and Prime accounts. In recent weeks, some Prime users have reportedly been automatically upgraded to Alexa+, while Amazon also used the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 to demonstrate how the assistant is expanding beyond smart speakers into browsers, televisions, wearables, and even vehicles. Pixel 10a launch likely in February with specs close to Google Pixel 9a Gemini app gets a dedicated Documents tab for Deep Research, Canvas: Report Google is reportedly set to introduce the Pixel 10a smartphone in February this year. A report by GSMArena suggests the device is likely to go on sale around mid-February. It is expected to be available in four colour options: Obsidian, Berry, Fog and Lavender. The report further states that the phone will offer 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Based on earlier information, the Pixel 10a is expected to closely resemble the Pixel 9a, featuring largely similar specifications with only minor updates.