Home / Technology / Tech News / X, AI chatbot Grok hit by major global outage; thousands of users affected

X, AI chatbot Grok hit by major global outage; thousands of users affected

X suffered a global outage, disrupting access for users in India and overseas. Feeds reportedly failed to load, posts could not be published, and the platform's AI chatbot Grok was also affected

x, Twitter
x, Twitter(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X suffered a widespread outage on Friday evening, leaving thousands of users across the globe, including India, unable to access the service or post updates. The disruption also affected Grok, the platform’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.
 
According to outage tracker Downdetector, reports of inaccessibility began rising around 8.40 pm IST. Users in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, said they were unable to refresh their feeds or publish posts, reported PTI.
 
On the website, users were shown the message: "Something went wrong, but don't fret — it's not your fault". The mobile app displayed an error stating: "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later". Grok was also reported to be unresponsive or failed to load.
 
The disruption was not limited to India. Downdetector showed more than 41,000 reports in the United States as of 9 pm IST. In the United Kingdom, around 8,000 incidents were logged, while over 2,400 issues were reported from India, according to a Reuters report, citing figures from Downdetector.
 
Earlier this week, X faced a similar outage that drew over 28,300 reports in the US and more than 8,000 in the UK. The company has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Jan 16: Insta reel translation, MediaTek D chips, Subway Surfers

GTA Online adds 'Mansion Raid' mode with double rewards and cash bonuses

Now, Google lets you change your account email address: Here's how to do it

iPhone Fold may launch in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, C2 modem: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus may launch with similar specs to S25 Plus: Report

Topics :TwitterSocial MediaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story