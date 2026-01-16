X, AI chatbot Grok hit by major global outage; thousands of users affected

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X suffered a widespread outage on Friday evening, leaving thousands of users across the globe, including India, unable to access the service or post updates. The disruption also affected Grok, the platform’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, reports of inaccessibility began rising around 8.40 pm IST. Users in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, said they were unable to refresh their feeds or publish posts, reported PTI.

On the website, users were shown the message: "Something went wrong, but don't fret — it's not your fault". The mobile app displayed an error stating: "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later". Grok was also reported to be unresponsive or failed to load.