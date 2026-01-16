Now, Google lets you change your account email address: Here's how to do it

Google has updated its Support page with steps for changing an @gmail.com email address. This comes after Google’s announcement in December last year, which stated that users will soon be able to switch to a new Gmail username while keeping the same Google account along with all their existing emails, data, and access to services. The change is rolling out gradually, which means it may not be available to all users right away.

Gmail address change: How it works

In a previous blog, Google explained that once a user changes their Gmail address, the old email address automatically becomes an alias. With this, emails sent to both the old and the new Gmail addresses will land in the same inbox. Users can also sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive, and Google Play using either email address.

Google has also clarified that none of the user’s data will be affected by this change. Photos, emails, messages, and files linked to the account will remain exactly the same. The company also said the old Gmail address will continue to belong to the user and cannot be claimed by someone else in the future. Limitations After changing a Gmail address, users will not be able to change or delete the new address for 12 months. Each account can change its @gmail.com address only three times, which means a total of four Gmail addresses per account. In addition, some older services, such as calendar events created before the change, may still show the old email address.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus may launch with similar specs to S25 Plus: Report Google has warned that changing a Gmail address may affect certain services. Users who use Chromebooks, rely on “Sign in with Google” on third-party websites, or access devices through Chrome Remote Desktop should check the relevant Google Support documents before making the change. Steps to change your Gmail address Go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in.

Click Personal info in the left menu.

Select Email, then choose Google Account email.

Under “Google Account email,” click Change Google Account email. If you don’t see this option, it means changing the address isn’t available for your account yet.