GTA Online adds 'Mansion Raid' mode with double rewards and cash bonuses

Rockstar Games has introduced a new adversary mode called Mansion Raid in GTA Online, bringing close-quarters combat to luxury properties in Los Santos. The mode is now live and forms part of this week’s featured activities, alongside limited-time bonuses on nightclubs, business battles, and select in-game events.

The update went live on January 15, and includes double rewards across several modes, along with cash bonuses for completing specific challenges.

What is GTA Online

It is a multiplayer game based on Grand Theft Auto V, developed by Rockstar Games. It places players in a shared, constantly evolving version of Los Santos, where they can explore the open world, complete missions, take part in competitive modes, and interact with other players online. The mode operates as a live service, with regular updates adding new activities, locations, vehicles, and gameplay features.

Players can build their criminal careers in GTA Online by taking on heists, running businesses, competing in races and adversary modes, or simply free-roaming with others. Progression is tied to earning in-game currency and reputation points, which can be used to purchase properties, vehicles, weapons, and customisations. GTA Online is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. ALSO READ: Instagram expands Meta AI reel translations to more Indian languages What is Mansion Raid in GTA Online Mansion Raid is a team-based Adversary Mode that pits attackers against defenders inside a high-end mansion. Players are split into two sides: Attackers must breach the property, disable security systems using explosives, and reach a basement vault to extract gold.

Defenders are tasked with stopping the infiltration by disarming explosives and holding off attackers within the mansion. As per Rockstar Games, the mode focuses on indoor combat and tight corridors rather than open-world gunfights. Attackers gain additional time by successfully disabling security systems, while defenders must respond quickly to planted charges.

Vault extraction and escape mechanics Once attackers reach the vault and collect the gold, the final phase involves escaping the mansion while security systems are down. Defenders can attempt to intercept players during this exit phase, while attackers must coordinate their escape under time pressure. The structure of the mode emphasises short rounds, limited visibility, and close-range firefights. ALSO READ: Realme to launch open-ear 'Buds Clip' in India this month: What to expect Rewards and limited-time bonuses During its launch week, Mansion Raid is offering two times the GTA currency (GTA$) and reward point (RP). In addition, players who win a round will receive a GTA$200,000 bonus, which Rockstar says will be delivered within 72 hours.