iPhone Fold may launch in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, C2 modem: What to expect

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in September 2026 and could run on a 2nm-based A20 Pro chip along with Apple’s second-generation C2 modem. A report by 9To5Google, citing supply-chain analyst Jeff Pu, outlines what the “iPhone Fold” might look like. The device is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models and may use the same core chipset as those flagships.

iPhone Fold: What to expect

According to the report, the foldable iPhone will be powered by the new A20 Pro chip which is expected to be built on TSMC’s 2nm architecture. In addition to this, the device could feature Apple’s second generation C2 modem chip. Both the A20 Pro and the C2 modem are also expected to feature in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch MacBook Pro M5 Pro and Max, entry-level MacBook on Jan 28 As per the report, Pu added that Apple could use a mix of aluminium and titanium for the foldable iPhone’s chassis. In terms of display size, the phone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch folding inner screen and a 5.3-inch cover display. Unlike current iPhones, the foldable model is expected to use Touch ID instead of Face ID for biometric authentication. Camera hardware is expected to include a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. While these sensors are likely to be similar to those used on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, the Pro variants may get additional features such as variable aperture on the main camera — something the foldable is not expected to offer.