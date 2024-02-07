Xiaomi 14 series to launch globally on February 25: Know specs and more

Xiaomi has confirmed that its 14-series smartphones will launch globally on February 25. Xiaomi's official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture with the title "Xiaomi 14 Series" along with a caption that read, "Something grand is coming on February 25, 2024."

The Chinese smartphone brand will be launching its Xiaomi14-series just a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC), where the company is expected to showcase its new devices, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered Xiaomi Pad 7.

The Xiaomi 14-series is already available in the company's home country and encompasses two models- Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and boots Xiaomi's new "HyperOS" based on Android 14, out of the box. Here are all the specification details of both smartphones:

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Specifications (China)

Display: 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates, 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear Camera: 50 MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3.2x zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4880mAh, 120W charging

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14

Xiaomi 14: Specifications (China)