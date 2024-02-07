Lava Yuva 3 budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

The Yuva 3 from home-grown smartphone maker Lava is now available for purchase on on e-commerce platform Amazon India. The smartphone will be available at retail stores from February 10. Priced at Rs 6,799 onwards, the smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is available in Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White colours with glossy finish and a side mounted fingerprint sensor standard across all variants.

Lava Yuva 3: Pricing 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 6,799

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,299

Lava Yuva 3: Specification

The Lava Yuva 3 smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. A 13-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front cover imaging. Camera features include Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, and Panorama.

The Lava Yuga 3 boots Android 13 operating system. Lava has also promised Android 14 and two years of security update for the smartphone. Additionally, Lava said it would provide door service for customers within the phone’s warranty period.