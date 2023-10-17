close
Xiaomi to replace MIUI with HyperOS on smartphones starting with 14 series

Xiaomi said the HyperOS would set-up a base to integrate various device to establish a better ecosystem

Xiaomi, Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi MIUI, HyperOS, MIUI, Xiaomi OS, Xiaomi new OS, new OS, Xiaomi operating system

The HyperOS will not only boot up the Xiaomi smartphones but will gradually power the company’s entire ecosystem including home devices and wearables

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Xiaomi on October 17 announced it would move to a new Android-based operating system called HyperOS, which would debut globally with the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. Vice President of Xiaomi Global, Alvin Tse posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new operating system will gradually replace Xiaomi’s MIUI OS on all devices.

The HyperOS will not only boot up the Xiaomi smartphones but will gradually power the company’s entire ecosystem including home devices and wearables.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the new operating system is based on the integration of Android OS and the company's own software advancements. “It will prepare a public base for the Internet of Everything for billions of devices and billions of connections in the future”, Jun added.

Also Read: After Samsung, Chinese brands working to introduce flip smartphones

The company has confirmed that the HyperOS will boot-up on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 out-of-the-box, which is expected to launch in China next month. However, there is no information available about what the operating system would look like in terms of interface.

In related news, OnePlus recently unveiled its Android 14 operating system-based OxygenOS 14 interface. OnePlus said the new OS would bring vitalisation enhancements to CPU, RAM and ROM to better optimise smartphones’ internal hardware. OnePlus also announced HyperRendering, HyperTouch and HyperBoost technologies integrated within the OS to generate better in-game performance.

Along with a new UI design and privacy features, OxygenOS will start rolling out for OnePlus smartphones by mid-November.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

