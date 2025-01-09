Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Working on replicating trusted source product rules for power sector: NCSC

Speaking at a cyber security conference of industry chamber FICCI, Nair said the implementation of NSDTS in 2021 has made telecom networks safe

The rollout of NSDTS has led to virtual ban on purchase of equipment from Chinese companies. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
The government is working on trusted source product rules for equipment used in the power sector, after implementing it for telecom networks, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) M U Nair said on Thursday.

Speaking at a cyber security conference of industry chamber FICCI, Nair said the implementation of the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector (NSDTS) in 2021 has made telecom networks, which is the backbone of entire public digital infrastructure, safe.

"I'm sure you would have seen that the US is having a lot of problems with telecom networks. Since 2021, our telecom networks are fairly protected from cyber security vulnerabilities because they have addressed this issue of supply chain. Now should it be replicated in other ministries? This is something which the government is working on with Ministry of Power, because our energy grids need to be protected," Nair said.

The rollout of NSDTS has led to virtual ban on purchase of equipment from Chinese companies.

"Products which are part of such (critical) networks as part of our large digital public infrastructure, they need to be indigenously manufactured. Can we have industry supporting us in this endeavour by having indigenous manufacturing of those components, those products...," Nair said.

He said that large companies should have cyber security experts on their boards and also incorporate a section on cyber security in their annual reports.

The common problem that the industry is facing is shortage of cyber security skilled professionals, Nair highlighted.

He said some of the universities have started offering specialised courses in cyber security but the same needs to be expedited as there is need for a vast pool of skilled professionals in the industry.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

