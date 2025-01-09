POCO X7 series debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in India: Check price, specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has unveiled its X7 series in India, featuring the POCO X7 Pro 5G and POCO X7 models. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, while the POCO X7 is equipped with the Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. Notably, the POCO X7 Pro is the first smartphone in India to launch with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 user interface, based on Android 15.
POCO X7 series: Price and variants
POCO X7 Pro-
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999
POCO X7-
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999
POCO X7 series: Availability and offers
The POCO X7 Pro will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from January 14, while the POCO X7 will be available from January 17.
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals.
Customers purchasing the POCO X7 Pro on the first day of sale can also avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000.
POCO X7 Pro: Highlights
The POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphone debuts with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra System-on-Chip.
The smartphone features a large 6550mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired charging.
It gets a Dolby Vision HDR-supported flat AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation.
The POCO X7 Pro is the first smartphone in India to launch with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0.
List of AI-powered imaging features includes AI Smart-Clip, AI beauty, AI Cutout, AI Sky and more.
AI-powered productivity tools include AI Subtitles, AI Recorder, AI Notes, AI Online Interpretation, and AI On-call Interpretation.
POCO X7 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
- RAM: up to 12GB (LPDDR5x)
- Storage: 256GB (UFS 4.0)
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 6550 mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2
- IP rating: IP68+IP69
POCO X7: Highlights
POCO X7 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra System-on-Chip.
The smartphone features a large 5110mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W wired charging.
It gets a Dolby Vision HDR-supported curved AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation.
The list of AI-powered imaging features includes AI Smart-Clip, AI beauty, AI Cutout, AI Sky and more.
Poco X7 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra
- RAM: up to 12GB (LPDDR4x)
- Storage: up to 256 GB (UFS 2.2)
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5500 mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
- IP rating: IP68+IP69