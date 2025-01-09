POCO X7 series debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in India: Check price, specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has unveiled its X7 series in India, featuring the POCO X7 Pro 5G and POCO X7 models. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, while the POCO X7 is equipped with the Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. Notably, the POCO X7 Pro is the first smartphone in India to launch with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 user interface, based on Android 15.

POCO X7 series: Price and variants

POCO X7 Pro-

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999

POCO X7-

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

POCO X7 series: Availability and offers

The POCO X7 Pro will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from January 14, while the POCO X7 will be available from January 17.

Also Read

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals.

Customers purchasing the POCO X7 Pro on the first day of sale can also avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000.

POCO X7 Pro: Highlights

The POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphone debuts with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra System-on-Chip.

The smartphone features a large 6550mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired charging.

It gets a Dolby Vision HDR-supported flat AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation.

The POCO X7 Pro is the first smartphone in India to launch with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0.

List of AI-powered imaging features includes AI Smart-Clip, AI beauty, AI Cutout, AI Sky and more.

AI-powered productivity tools include AI Subtitles, AI Recorder, AI Notes, AI Online Interpretation, and AI On-call Interpretation.

POCO X7 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

RAM: up to 12GB (LPDDR5x)

Storage: 256GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra wide

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 6550 mAh

Charging: 90W wired

OS: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP rating: IP68+IP69

POCO X7: Highlights

POCO X7 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra System-on-Chip.

The smartphone features a large 5110mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W wired charging.

It gets a Dolby Vision HDR-supported curved AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation.

The list of AI-powered imaging features includes AI Smart-Clip, AI beauty, AI Cutout, AI Sky and more.

Poco X7 5G: Specifications