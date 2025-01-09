Qualcomm hints Snapdragon 8 Elite for Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Details

Qualcomm just might have confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be powered by its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Qualcomm's Snapdragon handle on X (formerly Twitter) reshared Samsung Mobile's announcement post for the Galaxy Unpacked event, suggesting that there could be joint announcements from the two companies at the Galaxy S25 series launch event.

For the uninitiated, Samsung has scheduled its Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series with Qualcomm chips

Traditionally, Samsung has equipped its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones with the latest top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It seems like the trend will continue in 2025, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series coming with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It is also likely that Qualcomm will tweak the chip slightly to optimise it better for the Samsung phones, acquiring a similar "Snapdragon for Galaxy" nomenclature like last year.

Despite Samsung's partnership with Qualcomm, the South Korean technology giant has used a dual-chip strategy for its flagship series, equipping the standard and Plus models with its own Exynos chips in select markets. However, a shift may occur this year due to reported low yields from Samsung's semiconductor division concerning the next-generation Exynos 2500 chip. This suggests that all models in the Galaxy S25 series could come equipped with the Qualcomm chip in all regions.

Earlier it was also reported that Samsung could use MediaTek chips for Galaxy S25 series smartphones, barring the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 22. The in-person event will begin at 11:30 PM (IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung India's official website, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung's official YouTube channel.

Date: January 22, 2025

Venue: San Jose, California (US)

Time: 10 AM (PT) / 11:30 PM (IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s website, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung’s YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What to expect

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to showcase a refreshed design with a flat frame and rounded edges, moving away from the angular, Note-inspired look of its predecessor. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device promises a significant leap in performance. Additionally, a new 16GB RAM variant is anticipated, surpassing the 12GB maximum offered in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The camera system is likely to receive a notable upgrade, featuring a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens—possibly utilising Samsung's JN3 sensor—to replace the 12MP sensor from the previous model. The device is also expected to include second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor, enhancing durability and providing better anti-reflective properties for its display.

Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus:

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are expected to see minor design updates, including brighter displays with slimmer bezels. Both devices are also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising substantial performance enhancements over their predecessors.