Xiaomi unveils AI smart glasses powered by Qualcomm chip: Details here

China’s Xiaomi has launched its new AI Glasses in its home country, entering the smart eyewear space to rival products from Meta and Google. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chip, the Xiaomi AI Glasses come integrated with the company’s XiaoAI chatbot, enabling voice control, real-time translation, and more.

The AI Glasses are currently available only in China, with Xiaomi yet to announce launch plans for global markets.

Xiaomi AI Glasses: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chip, the Xiaomi AI Glasses come with 4GB RAM and on-board storage of 32GB. The glasses feature a 12MP camera that supports 2K video recording at 30 frames per second, along with a stereo speaker system for audio output and five microphones for voice input and environmental sound capture.

A 263mAh battery powers the device, with charging supported via USB-C. According to the company, the smart glasses can deliver up to 8.6 hours of typical use, or up to 7 hours of music playback. Weighing just 40 grams (excluding lenses), the Xiaomi AI Glasses are ergonomically designed for Asian facial structures and are IP54 rated for resistance to dust and splashes. For connectivity, the smartglasses support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, and are compatible with Android devices running Android 10 or later, and iPhones with iOS 15 or above.