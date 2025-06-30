Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi unveils AI smart glasses powered by Qualcomm chip: Details here

Xiaomi unveils AI smart glasses powered by Qualcomm chip: Details here

Xiaomi AI Glasses brings smart AI-powered features such as built-in AI assistant for contextual responses, real-time translation, and QR code-based payments

Xiaomi AI Glasses
Xiaomi AI Glasses
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Xiaomi has launched its new AI Glasses in its home country, entering the smart eyewear space to rival products from Meta and Google. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chip, the Xiaomi AI Glasses come integrated with the company’s XiaoAI chatbot, enabling voice control, real-time translation, and more.
The AI Glasses are currently available only in China, with Xiaomi yet to announce launch plans for global markets.

Xiaomi AI Glasses: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chip, the Xiaomi AI Glasses come with 4GB RAM and on-board storage of 32GB. The glasses feature a 12MP camera that supports 2K video recording at 30 frames per second, along with a stereo speaker system for audio output and five microphones for voice input and environmental sound capture.
A 263mAh battery powers the device, with charging supported via USB-C. According to the company, the smart glasses can deliver up to 8.6 hours of typical use, or up to 7 hours of music playback.
 
Weighing just 40 grams (excluding lenses), the Xiaomi AI Glasses are ergonomically designed for Asian facial structures and are IP54 rated for resistance to dust and splashes.
 
For connectivity, the smartglasses support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, and are compatible with Android devices running Android 10 or later, and iPhones with iOS 15 or above.
 
At the heart of the experience is the XiaoAI voice assistant, which powers real-time translation across 10 languages, including Chinese and English. Users can interact with objects in their surroundings through the AI assistant by asking contextual questions. Additionally, Xiaomi says the glasses can facilitate QR code-based payments, simply by looking at a QR code to scan and pay.
 
Other notable features include voice control for smart home devices and the ability to live stream directly to platforms like TikTok.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple supplier Lens Tech seeks up to $606 million in Hong Kong listing

WhatsApp tests in-app document scanner on Android: What is it, how it works

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 30 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Microsoft retires iconic 'Blue Screen of Death' after three decades

World's first silicon-free computer proves potential for future replacement

Topics :XiaomiQualcomm Snapdragonsmart glass

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story