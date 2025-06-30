Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 30 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes for June 30, offering players the opportunity to claim free in-game items. These may include exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.

As these codes are only valid for a short period and have a limited number of redemptions, players are advised to use them promptly.

Below is a rundown of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by WristMart, active redeem codes for June 30 are:

FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6

T6JU-8C1R-FB90

N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA

PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS

0OIK-7YTG-BNVC

E45R-TGBN-MKJH

ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH

VCS9-8QWR-TYUI

GHJK-7YUI-REWD

BNMK-LP0O-IUYT

FBNJ-7YHG-REWA

ASZX-PLMN-KIUY

TGBV-CDE3-WASX

LKJH-GFDS-MNVC

IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ

QWER-TYUI-PLMN

MNBV-CXZL-KJHG

ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK

RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ

YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ

HJGF-DERT-WQAZ

KLOP-MNBG-HYTR

XCVB-NMAS-QWER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are directly delivered to the player's in-game mailbox. In-game currency like gold or diamonds is credited instantly. Players can unlock a range of items using these codes, such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.