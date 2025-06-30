Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests in-app document scanner on Android: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp tests in-app document scanner on Android: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp is testing an in-app document scanner for Android users, allowing document capture and PDF conversion within the app itself. Beta rollout is now underway

WhatsApp's document scanning feature in Android
WhatsApp's document scanning feature in Android (Image: wabetainfo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
WhatsApp is testing a new in-app document scanning feature for Android users, allowing them to scan documents directly using the app’s camera. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to select users through the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.19.21. A similar feature has already been available on iOS for several months.

WhatsApp in-app document scanner: What it is and how it works

The new feature aims to streamline PDF sharing by eliminating the need for third-party scanning apps. Integrated into WhatsApp’s document-sharing interface, the tool enables users to scan and send documents within the app.
To access the feature, users can tap the Scan document option, which opens a live camera preview for capturing the document.
 
The scanner includes two modes:
  • Manual mode: Allows users to take a photo at a preferred moment, ideal for situations needing precise positioning or improved lighting.
  • Automatic mode: Detects document edges and captures the image automatically, offering a faster and more convenient experience.
Once captured, the image is processed locally on the device and converted into a PDF file. This PDF can then be shared in individual or group chats.
According to the report, “The entire scanning and conversion workflow takes place locally on the user's device and leverages Android's built-in APIs for document capture.” Like other content shared on WhatsApp, these scanned PDFs are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring only intended recipients can access them.
 
This update highlights WhatsApp’s ongoing focus on improving privacy and usability by building native features that reduce reliance on external apps.
 
The feature is currently limited to beta testers on Android, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

