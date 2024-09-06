YouTube announces tools to safeguard creators against AI generated copies

Google owned YouTube has announced that it is developing new likeness management technology to help protect creators and artists against copying using generative artificial intelligence. In a post, the video streaming platform talked about equipping creators and artists with tools to utilise artificial intelligence while maintaining control over the representation of their likeness such as face and voice. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The first tool that YouTube has said that it is building is synthetic-singing identification technology within Content ID that will enable partners to automatically identify and control AI-generated content on YouTube that mimics their singing voices. YouTube has said that it is refining the technology and plans to launch the pilot program early next year.

The second tool will empower individuals across various fields to identify and control AI-generated content showing their faces on YouTube.

Additionally, YouTube also said that it is also pledging to crack down on those scraping the platform to build AI tools. The blog also said that the video platform is working on developing tools to offer creators more choices regarding the use of their content by third-party AI companies.

“When it comes to other parties, such as those who may try to scrape YouTube content, we’ve been clear that accessing creator content in unauthorised ways violates our Terms of Service and undermines the value we provide back to creators in exchange for their work. We’ll continue to employ measures to ensure that third parties respect these terms, including ongoing investments in the systems that detect and prevent unauthorized access, up to and including blocking access from those who scrape.” said YouTube on its official blog.

For context, YouTube pledged last November to offer music labels a way to crack down on AI clones of musicians.