Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube announces tools to safeguard creators against AI generated copies

YouTube announces tools to safeguard creators against AI generated copies

YouTube is developing technology designed to help creators and artists protect their likenesses such as voice and face from being replicated by generative artificial intelligence

youtube
youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google owned YouTube has announced that it is developing new likeness management technology to help protect creators and artists against copying using generative artificial intelligence. In a post, the video streaming platform talked about equipping creators and artists with tools to utilise artificial intelligence while maintaining control over the representation of their likeness such as face and voice. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The first tool that YouTube has said that it is building is synthetic-singing identification technology within Content ID that will enable partners to automatically identify and control AI-generated content on YouTube that mimics their singing voices. YouTube has said that it is refining the technology and plans to launch the pilot program early next year.

More From This Section

Google Photos rolling out limited early access to Ask Photos AI assistant

Vivo T3 Ultra launching soon in India: Check specifications, price details

OpenAI hits more than 1 million paid users across its business products

Qualcomm explored acquiring portions of Intel's chip design business

Meta, Telangana govt partnership for e-gov, citizen svcs leveraging AI tech

The second tool will empower individuals across various fields to identify and control AI-generated content showing their faces on YouTube.
Additionally, YouTube also said that it is also pledging to crack down on those scraping the platform to build AI tools. The blog also said that the video platform is working on developing tools to offer creators more choices regarding the use of their content by third-party AI companies. 
“When it comes to other parties, such as those who may try to scrape YouTube content, we’ve been clear that accessing creator content in unauthorised ways violates our Terms of Service and undermines the value we provide back to creators in exchange for their work. We’ll continue to employ measures to ensure that third parties respect these terms, including ongoing investments in the systems that detect and prevent unauthorized access, up to and including blocking access from those who scrape.” said YouTube on its official blog.
For context, YouTube pledged last November to offer music labels a way to crack down on AI clones of musicians.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

YouTube to stop pushing content glorifying body ideals for teen viewers

Google permits playlist sharing from YouTube Music to Apple Music: How-to

Apple permits playlists transfer to YouTube Music from Apple Music: How-to

Google expands Gemini AI's onscreen awareness capability to more phones

UP's social media policy: Life term for anti-national posts, cap on earning

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGoogleYouTubeTechnology

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story