Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube to stop pushing content glorifying body ideals for teen viewers

YouTube to stop pushing content glorifying body ideals for teen viewers

YouTube stated that, although these videos do not violate its guidelines, experts have warned that repeated exposure could harm users' well-being

YouTube
YouTube
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube has announced that it will stop recommending videos to teenagers that glorify specific fitness levels, body weights, or physical features, following concerns from experts about the potential harm caused by repeated exposure to such content, reported The Guardian.

While 13 to 17-year-olds will still have access to these videos, YouTube’s algorithms will no longer push young users towards similar content after they have viewed it, preventing them from being led down related “rabbit holes.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The platform stated that while these videos do not violate YouTube's guidelines, experts warned that repeated exposure could negatively impact the wellbeing of some users, particularly during formative teenage years.

Dr Garth Graham, YouTube’s global head of health, emphasised the potential risks: “As teens are forming their self-identity, repeated exposure to idealised content can lead to unrealistic standards, potentially causing negative self-perception.”

YouTube's decision follows advice from its youth and families advisory committee, which highlighted that certain categories of content, while seemingly harmless in isolation, could become “problematic” with repeated viewing.

The updated guidelines, now rolled out globally, target content that promotes:  

More From This Section

'Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2' event scheduled for September 16: Details

WhatsApp to make viewing of status updates more convenient and quick soon

Google Drive adding ARM support, NordVPN & ExpressVPN now on Snapdragon PCs

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core Arm chip to make Copilot+ PCs affordable

US antitrust trial targets Alphabet, to challenge Google's ad business


  • Idealisation of specific physical features, such as beauty tutorials aimed at achieving a slimmer nose  
  • Fitness or body weight goals that encourage teens to pursue a particular appearance  
  • Social aggression, including videos that promote physical intimidation  

This move is designed to protect teenagers who have registered their age on the platform from harmful patterns of repeated content recommendations. The safety measures were first introduced in the US and are now in place in the UK and globally.

“A higher frequency of content that idealises unhealthy standards or behaviours can emphasise potentially problematic messages – and those messages can impact how some teens see themselves,” said Allison Briscoe-Smith, a clinician and YouTube adviser. 

“‘Guardrails’ can help teens maintain healthy patterns as they naturally compare themselves to others and size up how they want to show up in the world," he added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google permits playlist sharing from YouTube Music to Apple Music: How-to

Apple permits playlists transfer to YouTube Music from Apple Music: How-to

Google expands Gemini AI's onscreen awareness capability to more phones

UP's social media policy: Life term for anti-national posts, cap on earning

Tech wrap Aug 27: Apple event on Sep 9, YouTube Premium, Xiaomi TVs, more

Topics :YouTubeteenagerBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story