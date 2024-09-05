YouTube to stop pushing content glorifying body ideals for teen viewers

YouTube has announced that it will stop recommending videos to teenagers that glorify specific fitness levels, body weights, or physical features, following concerns from experts about the potential harm caused by repeated exposure to such content, reported The Guardian.

While 13 to 17-year-olds will still have access to these videos, YouTube’s algorithms will no longer push young users towards similar content after they have viewed it, preventing them from being led down related “rabbit holes.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The platform stated that while these videos do not violate YouTube's guidelines, experts warned that repeated exposure could negatively impact the wellbeing of some users, particularly during formative teenage years.

Dr Garth Graham, YouTube’s global head of health, emphasised the potential risks: “As teens are forming their self-identity, repeated exposure to idealised content can lead to unrealistic standards, potentially causing negative self-perception.”

YouTube's decision follows advice from its youth and families advisory committee, which highlighted that certain categories of content, while seemingly harmless in isolation, could become “problematic” with repeated viewing.

The updated guidelines, now rolled out globally, target content that promotes:

Idealisation of specific physical features, such as beauty tutorials aimed at achieving a slimmer nose

Fitness or body weight goals that encourage teens to pursue a particular appearance

Social aggression, including videos that promote physical intimidation

This move is designed to protect teenagers who have registered their age on the platform from harmful patterns of repeated content recommendations. The safety measures were first introduced in the US and are now in place in the UK and globally.

“A higher frequency of content that idealises unhealthy standards or behaviours can emphasise potentially problematic messages – and those messages can impact how some teens see themselves,” said Allison Briscoe-Smith, a clinician and YouTube adviser.

“‘Guardrails’ can help teens maintain healthy patterns as they naturally compare themselves to others and size up how they want to show up in the world," he added.