With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will reportedly offer the option for iPhone users to change their primary iCloud email address. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the first major update of iOS 18 will enable users to change their main Apple Account email address directly from the Settings app and switch their iCloud email address instead of having to set up an alias or to create a new account from scratch.

Previously, Apple did not allow users to change or delete their primary iCloud Mail address. Users could set an alias to be used instead, but there was no way to outright change the address. However, with the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will introduce a new “Change Email Address” button within the Sign-in and Security menu of iCloud settings in the Settings app. The report also indicated that users will not be able to receive emails from their old @iCloud.com or @me.com email addresses once they are changed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, the iOS 18.1 update is likely to streamline the process of changing the primary Apple Account email address. According to the report, Apple will add a toggle within the Settings app to facilitate switching the primary Apple Account email. Although the option to change the primary email address for the Apple Account already exists, it currently requires users to delete other email addresses on their account. The new option will be easier and quicker.

The iOS 18.1 update is expected to arrive later this month for eligible iPhones and will introduce the first batch of Apple Intelligence features on the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models. This includes AI-powered writing tools across the system, an AI-generated notification summary, web page summaries, and more. Apple may even introduce the Image Playground app on iPhones, allowing users to generate images using AI.