Apple has released the seventh developer beta of iOS 18.1 and a new public beta version for eligible iPhone models ahead of its public release, which is expected later this month. As the iOS 18.1 update approaches public roll-out, the beta versions are becoming more stable, incorporating bug fixes and performance enhancements.

The iOS 18.1 update is set to introduce the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to the new iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models. Notable changes will also be available for all iPhones running on iOS 18, including the ability to change the iCloud email address and a more streamlined process for switching the email associated with an Apple account.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp