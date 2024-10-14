Apple is expected to kick off the M4 chip upgrade cycle for its Mac line with a launch event later this month. At the event, Apple is anticipated to unveil its next-generation MacBook Pro, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new 24-inch iMac model. While the new Mac mini will feature the most notable changes, both the MacBook Pro and iMac models will see significant upgrades in performance and utility. Apple could also launch the next-generation iPad mini at the event. Apple’s October launch event: What to expect MacBook Pro Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new MacBook Pro is expected to bring significant upgrades, focusing on performance, connectivity, and design. The new model is likely to feature a minimum of 16GB of RAM across all configurations, a step up from the current base 14-inch M3 variant, which includes 8GB of memory. Additionally, the base M4 MacBook Pro is likely to be equipped with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, compared to the 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU found in the M3 model. Connectivity enhancements could include three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the base version, up from two in the existing generation. Design-wise, the base-level M4 MacBook Pro will reportedly introduce a Space Black colour option, a feature previously limited to higher-end versions of the M3 lineup.

iMac

Similar to the MacBook Pro, the next iMac is set for key upgrades as well, including the M4 chip, which could enhance performance by incorporating a 10-core CPU instead of 8. Additionally, it could start with a 16GB RAM variant, with options for models offering up to 32GB of RAM. For comparison, the current generation iMac tops out at 24GB of RAM.

More From This Section

Port configurations may see improvements, with higher-end variants possibly featuring four Thunderbolt ports, leveraging the M4 chip’s additional controllers. Connectivity could also be enhanced with Wi-Fi 7 support. Furthermore, accessories like the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad are expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C.

Mac mini

The upcoming Mac mini is set for a significant redesign, marking its first major update since 2010. It is expected to be considerably smaller and resemble the size of the Apple TV while potentially being taller than its predecessor. Skipping directly to the M4 chip, the 2024 Mac mini will likely offer configurations with both M4 and M4 Pro chips, with the base M4 mirroring the iPad Pro's design and the M4 Pro providing options for higher unified memory and additional GPU cores. For connectivity, the new Mac mini could replace USB Type-A ports with up to five USB-C ports—three on the back and two on the front. It is also expected to feature an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet connectivity.

iPad Mini

The next-generation iPad mini could receive a major performance upgrade with the latest Apple Silicon, possibly incorporating the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 series to support Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, it may include features that it has missed out on since its last update three years ago, such as a landscape-oriented front camera and support for the Apple Pencil Pro.