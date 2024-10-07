CMF Watch Pro 2 review: Nothing's smartwatch is good, but not without flaws

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is a budget smartwatch from Nothing, at Rs 5,499, packed with features such as health monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and camera control. It also includes interchangeable straps and bezels, making it a first-of-its-kind modular smartwatch. Here’s a detailed look at what the Watch Pro 2 offers and how it stacks up in the budget smartwatch segment.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 showcases a sleek design with an aluminium alloy body and interchangeable bezels and wrist straps. Users can choose from liquid silicone straps in Dark Grey and Ash Grey or leather straps in Blue and Orange. The 22mm strap width and circular bezel design with a functional crown provide a user-friendly experience. The watch is lightweight at 44 grams, making it comfortable for extended wear. The bottom, which houses health sensors, is made of plastic, and the front features a glass display. The watch boasts an IP68 rating for water resistance and decent scratch protection.

Display

The watch features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is clear and sharp, with an auto-brightness feature that adjusts well to environmental light conditions. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth transitions and animations. Gesture Control via the display works accurately, with wrist movements activating custom functions. The watch offers over 100 watch faces and an always-on display option, though the latter impacts battery life.

Software

For a budget smartwatch, the CMF Watch Pro 2 provides basic functionality without lag. The user interface is clean and smooth, with adjustable haptic feedback. Scrolling and tapping are seamless, making it efficient for casual use.

Bluetooth calling and compatibility

The smartwatch includes a built-in microphone and speakers for Bluetooth calling, which function effectively for hands-free calls. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Camera Remote feature is user-friendly and operates well.

Companion app

The CMF Watch app, available on the Play Store, is straightforward and offers detailed statistics and metrics. The Dial Gallery provides various watch faces and customisation options. However, the app's connectivity can be unreliable, with frequent disconnections leading to unrecorded metrics.

Health and fitness tracking

The Watch Pro 2 includes health monitoring features like heart rate tracking, stress measurement, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking. It offers a 7-day vitality score and supports 120 sports modes, including auto-recognition for several activities. However, the accuracy of fitness and sleep tracking can be inconsistent. Steps are sometimes recorded inaccurately, and the watch may inaccurately log sleep when not worn.

Battery

The battery life of the Watch Pro 2 is impressive for its price. With a 305 mAh battery, it offers up to 11 days of battery life under typical usage conditions. With the always-on display enabled, battery life reduces to seven to eight days, and it lasts around five days with both features active. The magnetic charger could be sturdier, as it occasionally disconnects with slight movements. Charging takes approximately 100 minutes.

Verdict

At Rs 5,499, the CMF Watch Pro 2 delivers basic features and excellent battery life at an affordable price. It is lightweight and comfortable for daily use, making it a suitable option for budget-conscious buyers seeking health monitoring features. However, for those requiring more advanced fitness tracking and detailed metrics analysis, other options might be available at a higher price.