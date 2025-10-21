I didn't expect to love 'Beats Powerbeats Fit' earbuds this much, but I do

Apple’s Beats recently launched the Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds in India. The earbuds brings Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and an IPX4 sweat and water resistant design. Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, the earbuds promise seamless pairing, hands-free Siri, and smooth device switching across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Do these features balance comfort, power and everyday usability?

Over the past few weeks, I’ve pushed these earbuds through every part of my routine, from long evening walks around my neighbourhood and early-morning commutes to long drives and late-night editing sessions. After all that real-world testing, here’s how they actually held up.

Design and Comfort The Powerbeats Fit has a neat and compact design. The silicone wingtips flex and settle naturally into the ear without needing to force them in. The material feels soft, and it stays put even when I am bending over my desk or moving around. I first tried them during an hour-long session, and surprisingly, there was no ear fatigue, which I usually get with workout earbuds. They just sat there comfortably, doing their job without reminding me they were in. The one thing that usually bothers me with earbuds is finding the right fit, especially when wingtips are involved. I often struggle to get them to sit right, and initially, the right earbud of the Powerbeats Fit did not feel as comfortable; there was a bit of pressure that made me adjust it a few times. But after a couple of sessions, it somehow settled in. Maybe the silicone softened slightly, or my ear just adapted to the design. Either way, the fit now feels natural and stable, staying in place through long hours and active movement without any discomfort.

Each earbud weighs just 5.78 grams, and you can feel how feather-light they are the moment you pick them up. They come with four ear tip sizes (XS, S, M, L), which is a small but crucial detail; getting the right seal really makes or breaks both comfort and sound quality. However, one thing I noticed early on is that the silicone material tends to pick up dirt and lint quite easily. Even after a quick listening session or when kept in a pocket or my bag, tiny particles stick to the surface and are a bit annoying to wipe off.

The charging case is compact and easy to carry around. It fits comfortably in a jeans pocket or small makeup pouch without adding any bulk. I have been carrying it to the office every day, and it quite literally fits anywhere without adding bulk. The matte finish gives it a clean, premium look, but it does tend to pick up fingerprints and smudges quite easily, so it needs the occasional wipe to keep it looking neat. The lid opens with a firm, satisfying click and feels sturdy enough for everyday handling. For someone who is constantly on the move between work, workouts, and travel.

Both the earbuds and the case have an IPX4 rating, so they can handle sweat and small splashes easily. I have worn them during humid workouts and even a drizzle while running, and they worked just fine. Once, I accidentally splashed some water on my face while washing my hands, and a few drops hit the earbuds, but nothing happened. Compatibility and Connectivity Since these are Apple-owned, I started testing them with the iPhone 17, and just like any other Apple device, pairing was quick – the moment I opened the lid, that familiar pop-up appeared, and within seconds, the earbuds were connected with no extra steps, no waiting. What is even better is that they instantly synced across my iPhone and laptop without me having to do anything. I literally never have to struggle with connecting them anywhere.

I currently use two Apple iPhones, and the earbuds handle both without any fuss. Switching between devices is super smooth. I can move from watching a video on my Mac to taking a call on either phone almost instantly. The “Hey Siri” command works perfectly too; adjusting the volume, skipping songs, or checking the weather while on the move feels completely effortless. But Beats has not left Android users behind. I paired the earbuds with my OnePlus using the Beats app, and the experience was smooth. The app lets you check battery levels, customise controls, and even run a Fit Test that plays short tones to ensure the ear tips are sealed properly. What I really liked is that the performance stayed consistent, whether on iPhone or Android.

The Bluetooth connection stayed rock solid in almost every situation. Even in my office, where dozens of devices are connected at once, the earbuds never lost connection or lagged. I have used them while walking around the office, keeping my phone in my bag, and they stayed connected the whole time. I honestly did not have to think about Bluetooth once. Sound and Performance The sound on the Powerbeats Fit feels lively and full, with enough bass to keep things exciting without overwhelming the rest of the mix. I have used them while editing, walking, and even during workouts and the music always feels energetic and clear. The vocals come through nicely and the highs are sharp but not harsh, even at higher volumes.

What stands out most is how consistent the sound stays, no matter where I use them indoors or outdoors. The bass gives a good push during runs, and the clarity makes podcasts or calls sound clean. I also noticed that when the earbuds sit snugly, the sound feels deeper and more balanced. Even while watching series or movies, the sound stays clear and stable, with no dropouts or sudden changes in highs and lows. I tried all kinds of songs on the Powerbeats Fit, upbeat Bollywood tracks for workouts, soft romantic playlists while working, and calm lo-fi music late at night. The bass felt strong enough to keep the energy up during runs, while vocals stayed clear and natural in slower songs. Even after hours of listening, the sound stayed consistent and never felt tiring. I can say this is one of the most calm and comfortable earbuds I have tried so far. The sound feels smooth and relaxing, perfect for my evening walks or rides back home.

Active Noise Cancellation The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) works really well in daily situations. During my evening walks, it blocks out most city noise like cars, chatter, and wind without making my ears feel stuffed. I really do not like that heavy, pressurised feeling some earbuds create, and thankfully, these do not have it. When I’m at the park, it tones down the surrounding sounds just enough to keep the music clear and focused. Even during auto rides, it softens the traffic noise so I can listen comfortably. Then there is Transparency Mode, which feels quite natural. I usually turn it on during my evening walks or while crossing roads, and it lets me hear what is happening around, like people talking or vehicles passing by. It keeps me aware without making the sound too loud or artificial.

Spatial Audio Beats has added Spatial Audio with head tracking, and it actually works really well. When I watched a movie on my iPhone, the sound seemed to shift slightly as I moved my head, making it feel more real, almost like sitting in a small theatre. This has to be one of my favourite features. I’ve experienced Spatial Audio before on over-ear headphones, but seeing it work this well on earbuds is impressive. The Adaptive EQ is also smart; it adjusts the sound automatically based on how the earbuds fit. I noticed this when I slightly moved one earbud, and the sound balanced itself again without me having to do anything.

Voice and call quality Most of my calls happen while I am out, walking through the park or grabbing a coffee. The Powerbeats Fit generally handles these calls well, keeping my voice clear even with traffic or background chatter. But I did notice occasional dropouts when I moved between areas or switched networks, which slightly broke the flow of conversation. Indoors, the sound quality is much steadier, and voice commands work smoothly, making it easy to manage music or messages hands-free. Controls and smart features One thing I really liked is that these buds come with physical buttons instead of touch controls. I have always preferred buttons, they just make more sense when I am walking or my hands are sweaty. It is much easier to change songs or take calls without those accidental taps that usually happen to me. Honestly, I still take a while to figure out where to tap or what gesture works on touch panels, so this feels a lot simpler.

The controls are straightforward: the volume on one side and playback on the other. The auto-play-pause feature works smoothly, too. It may seem minor, but it is actually quite handy when someone stops to chat during a walk or when I pause for a bit between songs. On Android, the Beats app gives a few extra options like changing what the long press does or checking for updates. On my iPhone, everything’s already built in, so it all works smoothly without needing to open any apps. Battery life Battery life is one of the main reasons one can keep it for daily use. The company claims 30 hours in total, and it is quite close to what I have seen. Each earbud gives around 7 hours, or about six and a half with ANC on. That is enough to get me through long days or commutes, and I usually charge the case just twice a week, even with daily use.

I am someone who does not like constantly plugging in gadgets, so this battery backup really works for me. The Fast Fuel feature has saved me many times. A quick five-minute charge gives about an hour of playback. More than once, I have plugged them in just before heading out for the office and that short boost was enough to get me through. The case charges via USB-C, which is super convenient since it is the same cable I use for my phone. Verdict After using the Powerbeats Fit for a few weeks, I can say they are sturdy, comfortable, and built for everyday use. The lightweight design feels durable enough for daily commutes, evening walks, or travel without any worry. The battery easily lasts several days, and the quick five-minute top-up has saved me more than once when I forgot to charge.