iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Apple polishes its flagship to perfection, almost

I have used the Pro Max models for the past two generations, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max marks my third. While the previous two seemed incremental, particularly in design, this year’s model adds a touch of novelty without departing radically from Apple’s familiar form.

Compared with last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, the 2025 edition is slightly heavier and thicker, though the difference is perceptible only on paper. In everyday use, the in-hand experience feels comparable. For those who prefer a more compact and portable option, the iPhone 17 Pro remains the more convenient choice.

The shift in materials is among the more noticeable changes. The iPhone 17 Pro Max trades titanium for unibody aluminium, a move that some might see as a downgrade. However, aluminium does not feel inferior in daily use. It is durable, lightweight, and exudes the same premium character. The new colour palette is limited but impactful, and the Deep Blue variant I reviewed stands out for its understated finish and tactile feel.

Durability and handling Durability is often subjective until tested. For this review, I made a conscious effort not to baby the device. I placed it in my fanny bag alongside keys and coins, stored it under a scooter seat with a toolkit, and even left it in a car glovebox with a glass container and house keys. Despite this, the iPhone 17 Pro Max remained free from scratches or dents. This experience also strengthened my confidence in Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the display. It withstood rough use without developing a single mark. I no longer see a practical need for an additional tempered glass screen protector, at least not for this generation.

Display and audio The iPhone 17 Pro Max continues with the same display size, resolution, and refresh rate as its predecessor. However, the improvements are evident when placed side by side with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new panel achieves better sunlight legibility and handles high dynamic range (HDR) content with greater precision. Apple has increased the peak brightness to 3,000 nits and added an anti-reflective coating, which enhances clarity outdoors and in bright environments. The audio experience, on the other hand, is slightly mixed. While the speakers deliver a loud and crisp output, the tuning leans heavily towards treble. The top earpiece speaker, in particular, dominates the soundstage, which slightly affects tonal balance. The result is clear vocals but reduced depth and bass compared to the previous generation.

Camera system The camera system is where the iPhone 17 Pro Max makes the most meaningful leap. This year, Apple goes with an upgraded triple-camera array featuring three 48-megapixel sensors of varying focal lengths, paired with a new 18MP front camera that adopts a square aspect ratio and supports Centre Stage. The 18MP front camera deserves special mention. Its square sensor layout is designed for social and video use, optimising framing based on on-frame requirements. It captures sharper, more detailed selfies, particularly in daylight, with better subject separation in portrait mode. The Centre Stage feature, previously limited to iPads and Macs, automatically pans and adjusts framing during video calls. However, low-light performance remains a weak spot. The sensor struggles with noise and slight focus hunting in dim settings. The square framing can also feel restrictive when capturing traditional vertical selfies, as it tends to crop tighter than expected.

As for the rear cameras, the colour science is consistent across lenses, dynamic range is strong, and shutter lag is minimal. The iPhone 17 Pro Max performs consistently in all lighting conditions, delivering accurate tones without over-processing. ProRes recording in 4K at up to 120fps is supported with external drive connectivity, expanding its use case for professionals. However, the telephoto lens, while capable, sometimes struggles with stabilisation beyond the 5x range, and zoomed-in details occasionally appear over-sharpened. Apple's conservative approach to computational photography keeps the output natural but can make low-light results appear less vivid compared with Samsung's or Google's flagships.

That said, the iPhone 17 Pro Max earns its “pro-grade” tag for reliability and control rather than sheer versatility. It delivers consistently usable results across all modes but still leaves room for Apple to improve in zoom and night photography. Performance and thermals Apple’s A19 Pro chip, built on next-generation architecture, delivers the expected leap in performance. What stands out, however, is the improved thermal management. The iPhone 17 Pro Max maintains sustained performance across heavy workloads, whether recording long videos, using GPS navigation, or processing large media files. While it does warm up under extended use, it never throttles or drops frames, which marks a significant improvement over last year’s model. Everyday usage feels fluid, app switching is seamless, and high-performance tasks such as video editing or gaming run consistently without lag.

Battery and charging Improved efficiency also translates into better endurance. In my daily use, the iPhone 17 Pro Max comfortably lasted over a day on a single charge, even with mixed use involving video playback, navigation, and photography. Charging remains relatively quick by Apple's standards, though it still lags behind certain Android competitors. The phone supports up to 25W wireless charging, along with wired fast charging, ensuring convenience across setups. Verdict The iPhone 17 Pro Max may not represent a radical redesign, but it strengthens the Pro Max experience in almost every meaningful area. Priced at a premium, it continues to embody Apple's focus on refinement over reinvention. The improved thermal efficiency, sustained performance, and extended battery life make it one of the most dependable large-format flagships available.